McGriff Insurance Services and McGriff, Seibels & Williams Rebrand as McGriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGriff Insurance Services, Inc., and McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc., the retail insurance subsidiaries of BB&T Insurance Holdings, today announced the rebranding of their businesses to McGriff.

The rebranding is designed to simplify the firm's overall identity and reflect a streamlined operational structure that provides clients with easier access to the company's vast resources.

"This transformation makes perfect sense, given that both firms built their identities around the McGriff name, with its long-standing reputation in the insurance industry," said Rick Ulmer, chief executive officer, McGriff. "Now, we are simply McGriff – one brand, one firm delivering an exceptional experience for all of our insurance, risk management, and employee benefits customers."

As part of the rebranding, McGriff is realigning operations geographically and streamlining processes to position resources closer to clients.

"This is all about making it easier than ever before for our clients to do business with us," said Ulmer. "While our brand is changing, there's a lot that's staying the same – our 'client first' commitment; the insurance, risk management and employee benefit solutions that help our clients manage costs and mitigate risks; and our dedicated industry practices that provide unmatched market expertise."

The consolidated McGriff organization includes more than 130 offices across the US, with more than 3,800 teammates.

The brand transition, which will take place over the next several months, will include a new single McGriff logo, updated design and branding elements and a consolidated website.

About McGriff

McGriff, which comprises McGriff Insurance Services, Inc., and McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc., is a full-service insurance broker providing risk management and insurance solutions to clients across the United States. The firm's coverages include commercial property and casualty, corporate bonding and surety services, cyber, management liability, captives and alternative risk transfer programs, small business, employee benefits, title insurance, personal lines, and life and health. McGriff is a subsidiary of BB&T Insurance Holdings, the fifth largest insurance broker in the U.S.

About BB&T Insurance Holdings

BB&T Insurance Holdings, Inc., the fifth largest insurance broker in the U.S. and sixth largest in the world, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Truist Bank. BB&T Insurance Holdings operates more than 200 offices through subsidiaries McGriff Insurance Services, Inc.; McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc.; CRC Insurance Services; Crump Life Insurance Services; and AmRisc, LLC.

SOURCE McGriff