MCI Helper e-newsletter to aid Mild Cognitive Impairment patients, says Dr. Leslie Norins, of MCI911.com

To cover all pertinent new topics, there are strict limits on the lengths of synopsized articles. Readers desiring more information can consult the original articles on MCI911.com.

Dr. Norins says, "We have had many requests for condensed 'nuggets' of the helpful information we provide. We understand that some of our followers have busy schedules and need summaries."

He adds, "Let's remember there is no magic bullet or single drug yet to cure MCI. Therefore, the activist patient and family can assemble their personalized menu from the many items and tactics we gather from medical journals to possibly help. Of course, always check with your own doctor first."

MCI911, LLC, is an independent information group focusing on fighting back against MCI, and is not affiliated with, or endorsed by, any other organization. It is self-funded, and does not solicit or accept donations. Its sister group is Alzheimer's Germ Quest, which encourages deeper investigation of the role of microbes in causing Alzheimer's disease.

SOURCE MCI911.com, LLC

