MCI Presents Livetalk With Former Twitter-CEO

INNSBRUCK, Austria, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick Costolo, Entrepreneur, CEO of Twitter 2010-2015: Role & Impact of Social Media. Livetalk - Trevor D. Traina Lecture Series at MCI.

MCI Livetalk Friday, 26th June, 2020, 5:00 – 5:45 p.m., www.mci.edu/livetalk

Dick Costolo is an entrepreneur, founder, and venture partner best known as CEO of Twitter from 2010 to 2015. Dick has founded multiple startups, including FeedBurner, which was sold to Google in 2007. During his tenure with Twitter, Dick was named "one of Silicon Valley's most impressive CEOs" by Business Insider and "One of the 10 Most Influential U.S. Tech CEOs" by TIME. He is also a former improv comedian and currently serves as a consultant on HBO's Silicon Valley.

Trevor D. Traina Lecture Series

The digital Livetalk with the former CEO of Twitter, DICK COSTOLO, is the initial event to MCI's Trevor D. Traina Lecture Series, which MCI jointly organizes together with U.S. Ambassador Trevor D. Traina.

Questions welcome: [email protected]

www.mci.edu/livetalk

Embed code: on request

Contact:

MCI MANAGEMENT CENTER INNSBRUCK

Mag. Bettina Stichauner, [email protected], Tel. +43 (0) 2070-1710

SOURCE MCI Management Center Innsbruck