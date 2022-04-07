MCIIIIIIII announces a newly designed and engineered Superior High-Capacity portable air purification system.

HIGH -CAPACITY, FULLY PORTABLE, 5- STAGE COMPLETE AIR PURIFICATION UNIT. PLUG IN AND TURN ON

It provides higher air change-over rates than existing HVAC systems to reduce infection risk all in a package that's easy to use, low- cost upkeep and minimal maintenance.

This high-capacity (1800CFM), fully portable, 5-Stage complete air purification system is perfect for hospitals, schools, gyms, healthcare facilities, restaurants, clubhouses, boutiques, office spaces, and smoke removal.

Founded in 1980 as a privately held corporation, Motor Controls Inc., MCI has firmly established Itself as an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of high quality proprietary custom controls for critical HVAC products, water purification, and irrigation systems. Utilizing our proprietary HVAC technology we engineered Superior Air, a state-of-the-art air purification system, to combat the growing harmful effects of airborne pollutants and viruses.

WHY SUPERIOR AIR?

CLEAN AIR DIFFUSER Outputs Purified Air with Pyramid Geometry to Limit Disruption to the Environment.

HEPA 12" Deep High Efficiency Particulate Filter Traps 99.9% of Ultrafine Airborne Particles and Reduces the Number of Viruses, Mold, Bacteria, Pathogens and other Harmful Microorganisms.

MARINE GRADE ALUMINUM Encasing Provides Long Lasting Durability to Reduce Maintenance Costs and Promote Higher Disinfection Performance

" Meeting our customers' requirements, every requirement, every time."

SOURCE Motor Controls Inc.