MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services launches VisitorPLANS.com

FREMONT, California, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multichoice Insurance Services (MCIS) launched VisitorPLANS.com, a website that focuses solely on the needs of international travelers. Over the years MCIS have become a name synonymous to visitor insurance. They provide clients with Visitor Insurance, Student Insurance and Expatriate Insurance. This new website aims at filling a long-existing gap for insurance needs of international travelers. It makes it easier to search as well as purchase the right insurance for their international trip.

Whether a traveler is traveling to USA or traveling outside USA, VisitorPLANS.com provides insurance for both and offers insurance for each category of international traveler:

International Medical insurance for visitors, students, expatriates, missionaries, and other travelers

International Student insurance for students on J1/J2, F1/F2 and OPT status

International Medical insurance for immigrants, marine crew, as well as persons needing fiancé visa

International multi-trip insurance

International Group insurance

Ram Verma, CEO and President of MCIS said, "We have dedicated our lives to our company so that our customers get the best product knowledge." MCIS's user-friendly website with "Quote-Compare-Buy" philosophy has made it one of the largest visitor insurance agencies in the United States. With years of experience from MCIS, VisitorPLANS.com is already set for a huge success in catering to the insurance needs of several international travelers. In an insurance industry with regulated pricing, MCIS has stood the test of time with its unparalleled customer service and helping customers with the complex and time-consuming process of claim handling.

About MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services, LLC.

MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services LLC. in Fremont, CA, is one of the largest Visitor Insurance agencies in the United States providing quality protection for hundreds of individuals, families and businesses worldwide. They take care of insurance needs for both domestic as well as international travelers. Using the MCIS website, travelers can compare several insurance plans to make an informed decision specific to their unique needs: fixed coverage plans & comprehensive coverage plans, as well as plans with acute onset of pre-existing conditions, coverage plans and full pre-existing conditions for different age groups. The insurance companies that MCIS represents offer reliable insurance products, excellent customer service, and have an outstanding reputation for fast, fair claims service.

To learn more, go to www.visitorplans.com and www.multichoiceinsurance.com

Contact: 510-353-1180

