McKean Awarded $20M Warfare Center Prime Contract

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today that the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) awarded the company a single award contract worth more than $20.1M. This contract has a five-year period of performance and is intended to support Future Surface Combatant Hull, Mechanical and Electrical (HM&E) Controls programs of Code 516.

Work scope includes Machinery, Electric Plant, Propulsion, Auxiliary, Damage Control, and Ship Control system programs. Work also includes Navigation, Interior Communications Domain Networks, Condition Based Monitoring, Voyage Data Recorders, and Digital Video Surveillance System engineering.

"McKean has supported Department 50 programs for more than 10 years," said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense. "This award expands our presence there, and we constructed a team that is ready to support the complex Future Surface Combatant design solutions critical for this new acquisition program."

Work on these contracts will be executed in Philadelphia with support to other Navy sites. Any hires associated for Software Engineers, Systems Engineers, Electrical/Computer Engineers, Cybersecurity Specialists, and Project Managers/Analysts can be found at www.mckean-defense.com.

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations.

