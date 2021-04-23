McKean Awarded $20M Warfare Center Ship Sustainment and Maintenance Prime Contract

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today that the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) awarded the company a contract with the potential value of $20M. This indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a five-year period of performance. The contract will support the Materials, Structures, Environmental and Protection Division 33.

Work scope includes in-service engineering, inspection and testing, material assessments and compliance, material studies/analyses, environmental analyses/assessments and compliance, ship systems hardening, machinery controls analysis, machinery systems integration, machinery research and development, logistics integration and analyses, training development, technical manual development and management, environmental engineering, and instrumentation and calibration.

"Our legacy with this Division spans more than a decade, through multiple prime contracts," said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense. "We understand the work diversity and criticality to the fleet, and actively manage hundreds of technical instructions simultaneously to execute our support. The team we assembled for this effort provides Division 33 with access to hundreds of personnel who already support their mission critical programs."

Work on these contracts will be executed in Philadelphia with support to other Navy sites, including several OCONUS locations. Any system engineer, analyst, testing or technician positions associated with this work can be found at www.mckean-defense.com.

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Total Ship Integration business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, implement cyber and advanced information technology systems, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense employees help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations. McKean consists of McKean Technical Services, Cabrillo Technologies, and Mikros Systems.

