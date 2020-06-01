Mckinney Trailer Rentals Moves to a New Location in Fontana, CA

BREA, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mckinney Trailer Rentals, a leading provider of over-the-road trailer rentals and leases, has moved to a new Fontana, CA location to provide expanded service. The new branch is conveniently located near the San Bernadino Freeway and Slover Avenue with convenient highway access off I-10 and Citrus Avenue.

Now operating on a new 14-acre secured yard, the property includes a 475' driveway with two inbound inspection lanes and one outbound inspection lane. "This new location will provide ample space for Mckinney's Valet Service which now includes contactless trailer pick-ups and returns. Additionally, the full-service maintenance shop features 15 indoor bays for maximum efficiency and productivity," said Eric Morrison, Fontana Branch Manager at Mckinney Trailer Rentals. The Fontana location is also the site of Mckinney's Trailer Sales Division. Customers can arrange to preview trailers and complete trailer purchases on site daily.

"Thanks to our valued customers in Southern California, we have experienced tremendous growth in Fontana and the surrounding areas," said Dave Tavares, President of Mckinney Trailer Rentals. "We are excited to be in our new Fontana location that offers ease of freeway access and the ability to offer our customers a state of-the-art maintenance facility. We will continue to provide the level of service our customers have come to expect, and we look forward to serving them in the future."

Mckinney Trailer Rentals, headquartered in Brea, California, is a leading provider of equipment rentals, leases and sales in the Western United States and Texas. Mckinney has been supplying customers with quality equipment and service for over 30 years. With 16 branch locations in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, California, Arizona, Utah and Texas, the company offers an extensive fleet of dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, curtain vans, chassis and storage trailers.

For more information, visit MckinneyTrailers.com or call 800-355-4973.

