McKinsey Teams with Girls in Tech to Support Diversity, Equality, Inclusion and STEM Education

"McKinsey is committed to advancing gender parity in our firm and beyond," said Sastry Durvasula Tweet this

"McKinsey is committed to advancing gender parity in our firm and beyond," said Sastry Durvasula, Partner and Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer at McKinsey and a Girls in Tech board member. "To better ensure tech education and careers are open to everyone, we are dedicated to working with Girls in Tech to create more pathways for girls and women to discover, enter, and excel in STEM careers across industries."

McKinsey will serve as a knowledge partner to Girls in Tech, teaming on several events including their annual conference, the Digital Career Fair, a virtual hackathon focused on creating real-world technical solutions for nonprofits, the recently re-launched Virtual Mentorship Program, and the Startup Challenge, a startup pitch competition.

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech is a global non-profit that works to erase the gender gap in tech. Today, every industry is a tech industry, with a need for people of all skills and backgrounds. We offer education and experiences to help people discover their unique superpower and hone it. We aim to see every person accepted, confident, and valued in tech—just as they are.

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations create Change that Matters.

In more than 130 cities and 65 countries, our teams help clients across the private, public, and social sectors shape bold strategies and transform the way they work, embed technology where it unlocks value, and build capabilities to sustain the change. Among other work, McKinsey actively researches solutions to support greater gender equality and diversity in business. Read their insights on diversity and inclusion .

Media Contact:

Julie Mathis

[email protected]

SOURCE Girls in Tech

Related Links

www.girlsintech.org

