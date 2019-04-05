McKool Smith Named U.S. Plaintiff Firm of the Year by Managing IP

NEW YORK, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing IP named McKool Smith "U.S. Plaintiff Firm of the Year" and "Patent Contentious Firm of the Year" for the Southern region of the United States at the publication's annual award ceremony held at the Essex House in New York City on April 4.

The Managing IP awards are the latest honors received by McKool Smith. Earlier this year, Benchmark Litigation awarded McKool Smith "Texas Law Firm of the Year" and presented the firm with the "Impact Case of the Year" award for winning a $145 million patent infringement verdict on behalf WiLAN Inc. against Apple, Inc. Law360 also recognized the firm as an "Intellectual Property Practice Group of the Year."

To judge law firms and lawyers in various categories, Managing IP's team of researchers obtained information from thousands of firms, IP lawyers, and their clients. The information included interviews, email and online surveys. Following the research, shortlists of firms were developed and the winners were announced during the annual awards ceremony.

With 165 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. Since 2006, the firm has secured 10 nine-figure jury verdicts and 12 eight-figure jury verdicts. The firm has also won more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" over the last 10 years than any other law firm in the country. Courtroom successes like these have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, and white collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Keith Hill at (903) 923-9005.

SOURCE McKool Smith

Related Links

http://www.mckoolsmith.com

