McKool Smith Secures $300 Million Verdict for PanOptis Against Apple in a Patent Damage Retrial

MARSHALL, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, along with Irell & Manella LLP, has secured a $300,000,000 patent damages verdict on behalf of Optis Wireless Technology, LLC, Optis Cellular Technology, LLC, Unwired Planet, LLC, Unwired Planet International Limited, and PanOptis Patent Management (collectively, "PanOptis") against Apple, Inc.

The verdict was announced on August 13, 2021, following a jury trial before Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Jurors awarded PanOptis $300,000,000 in damages. In a previous trial, in August 2020, Apple was found to have willfully infringed five PanOptis patents, including U.S. Patent Nos. 8,019,332; 8,385,284; 8,411,557; 9,001,774; and 8,102,833, which cover wireless communication technology essential to the 4G LTE wireless standard.

"This was an important trial to determine the jury's damages award following an initial finding of infringement for PanOptis against Apple," said McKool Smith principal Steve Pollinger, trial counsel for PanOptis. "The jury worked hard to understand the technology and weigh the evidence in this case. Our client is very pleased with the verdict."

Along with Steve Pollinger, the McKool Smith trial team included firm principals Sam Baxter, Jennifer Truelove, and Jonathan Yim.

The case is Optis Wireless Technology, LLC et al v. Apple Inc., case number 2:19-CV-00066, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas Marshall Division.

