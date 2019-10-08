McKool Smith Secures Federal Circuit Win in Surgical Device Suit Against Acclarent

The three-judge appellate panel returned its decision only a few days after hearing oral arguments from McKool Smith principal Ashley Moore , lead counsel for Dr. Albritton. This is the latest achievement in a string of courtroom victories that Ms. Moore has won for Dr. Albritton. Along with serving as lead counsel in securing the July 2018 PTAB trial win, Ms. Moore successfully defended against Acclarent's challenge to Dr. Albritton's method claims in a separate petition for which the PTAB declined institution in May 2018.

"We are very pleased with the Federal Circuit's decision," said Ms. Moore. "This is not only a win for my client; it's a victory for other similarly situated innovators in the life sciences sector who are fighting to protect their inventions."

Along with Ms. Moore, Dr. Albritton is represented by McKool Smith associates Meredith Elkins and Alexandra Easley. The patent-in-dispute is U.S. Patent No. 9,011,412, which covers an apparatus, system, and method for manipulating a surgical catheter and working device with a single hand.

The case is Acclarent, Inc. v. Ford Albritton, IV, CAFC-18-2377.

