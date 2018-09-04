McKool Smith Secures One of the Largest Verdicts Against Protective Life Insurance Policy in Alabama

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith has secured a $10 million verdict on behalf of Apex Parks Group ("Apex") against Protective Life Insurance Company ("Protective").

The verdict was announced on Friday, September 21, 2018 after a 7-day jury trial before Judge Michael Graffeo in State Court in Alabama. After hours of deliberations, jurors awarded Apex $10 million in damages finding that Protective unjustifiably breached its contract with Apex when it refused to pay death benefits owed under a key man insurance policy issued on the life of Apex's Chief Executive Officer, Alexander "Al" Weber, Jr., after his untimely death.

"We are pleased with the decision," said Robin Cohen, counsel for Apex. "The jury weighed the evidence carefully, and their verdict affirms our position regarding Protective's failure to honor its contractual obligations after receipt of substantial premiums."

Apex is represented by Robin L. Cohen, Scott L. Cole, Natasha Romagnoli, and Michelle R. Migdon of McKool Smith, and Harlan F. Winn III and Robert E. Battle of Battle & Winn.

The case is Apex Park Group, LLC v. Protective Life Insurance Company, CV-17-0165-MGG, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama.

