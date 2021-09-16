McKool Smith Welcomes Entertainment Litigator Jeffrey McFarland in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, one of the nation's leading trial firms, has announced that veteran entertainment litigator Jeffrey McFarland has joined the firm as a Principal in its Los Angeles office. Mr. McFarland handles general commercial litigation with a focus on entertainment industry disputes.

Mr. McFarland leverages his commercial litigation, intellectual property, trademark, and copyright infringement experience to effectively guide clients through high-stakes disputes. His clients include major studios, video game publishers, independent production companies, television networks, talent agencies, managers, actors, producers, and directors. He has also represented technology companies in significant class action matters and secured courtroom victories for a broad range of financial services clients.

"We have been involved in a number of high-profile disputes in the entertainment sector, including our successful trial win on behalf of Quincy Jones against the Michael Jackson estate," said David Sochia, Managing Principal of McKool Smith. "Jeff's arrival will help us expand our practice given his vast network and wealth of experience in complex entertainment industry disputes. Our clients will also benefit from his deep experience in general commercial litigation and intellectual property matters. We are pleased to welcome him to the firm."

"McKool Smith offers an exciting platform to grow my practice," said Mr. McFarland. "I was drawn to the firm's commitment to the Los Angeles and broader California markets, and its track record of success in the courtroom. My clients seek formidable representation and supreme trial and litigation skills, so I'm very excited to be with the firm."

Mr. McFarland received his J.D. from the University of Utah's S.J. Quinney College of Law. He earned a B.A. in Business Administration, focusing on Business Finance, from Loyola Marymount University.

With 120 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

