McKool Smith Welcomes IP Trial Veteran Blair Jacobs

"Blair has represented a 'who's who' list of industry leaders in complex IP disputes in district court, the ITC, and in various appellate forums across the country," said David Sochia, McKool Smith's Managing Principal. "He is a true trial lawyer and a real force in the patent bar. Our clients will benefit significantly from his deep courtroom and industry experience. We are all excited to welcome him to the firm."

"McKool Smith is one of the best trial firms in the world and the preeminent trial firm in Texas, which will increasingly become the most important jurisdiction for patent cases over the next decade," said Mr. Jacobs. "Adding my significant courtroom expertise to an already deep bench of trial lawyers and technical specialists creates very exciting opportunities for me to continue to grow my practice. I look forward to trying cases with my new colleagues and continuing to expand the firm's presence in the D.C. market."

Mr. Jacobs has been recognized as a leading IP practitioner by major legal publications and directories including The Legal 500, Managing IP, IAM Patent 1000, and The National Law Journal, which named him an "IP Trailblazer." He was selected as a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an honor limited to less than one-half of one percent of North American lawyers, judges, and scholars. After leading a series of trial teams in the District of Delaware, he was selected as one of the few outside counsel to serve on the Patent Study Group, organized to help Delaware judges determine best practices for conducting complex patent litigation.

Prior to entering private practice, Mr. Jacobs served in the Army and then with the United States Department of Justice, where he acted as first-chair trial counsel in highly publicized civil cases brought against various agencies of the federal government. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University and the University of Richmond School of Law. He maintains a robust practice in Delaware, the Eastern District of Texas, Western District of Texas, Eastern District of Virginia, and Central District of California, among others.

With 135 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 12 nine-figure jury verdicts and 14 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm in the country. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

