McLaren Health Care Settles with DEA

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Heath Care has entered into a Settlement Agreement and Memorandum of Agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United States Attorney's Offices for the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan to settle concerns relating primarily to retail pharmacy operations at some McLaren facilities.

The Agreement is the culmination of a multi-year effort with the DEA, which identified prescribing irregularities at the McLaren Port Huron retail pharmacy in 2018, prompting McLaren to terminate a pharmacist who was diverting opioids for his own personal use. A subsequent review included an exhaustive assessment of pharmacy protocols at other McLaren facilities — in some cases stretching over periods of up to 12 years. At the conclusion of its review, the DEA identified irregularities associated with recordkeeping, dispensing and distribution of controlled substances, particularly among retail pharmacies operating under "legacy" pharmacy protocols that had been in place prior to McLaren's acquisition of their operations.

In 2018, and unrelated to this matter, McLaren exited the retail pharmacy business, including the retail pharmacies that were the subject of this investigation.

The Settlement Agreement acknowledges that prior to reaching this resolution with the DEA, McLaren had voluntarily "invested significant resources toward and made substantial improvements to its oversight and processes regarding its handling of controlled substances."

As part of the three-year agreement, the system agrees to pay a monetary settlement and to continue the extensive actions and protocols it has established in recent years to ensure compliance with pharmacy regulations and prevent similar situations in the future, including:

formation of a multi-disciplinary Controlled Substance Oversight Committee, which has developed a system-wide drug diversion policy that replaced all subsidiary-specific and legacy policies;

mandatory training for approximately 10,000 employees who have regular access to controlled substances;

creation of hospital-based teams and task forces to monitor compliance with relevant drug protocols, investigate possible diversion and provide ongoing education and training;

retention of an outside pharmacy management company to manage and operate its inpatient pharmacies; and

ongoing early detection measures (both electronic and "hands on" measures) to ensure discovery of possible diversion activities.

"Our health system takes compliance very seriously and regrets any instance in which we do not meet our regulators' requirements or our own high standards," said April Rudoni, Interim Compliance Director and Chair of McLaren's Controlled Substance Oversight Committee. "From the moment the DEA's first concern was brought to our attention we have worked diligently to strengthen protocols across our system. I am proud of the culture of accountability and compliance we maintain and look forward to continued collaboration with the DEA moving forward."

Media Contact:

Rosemary Plorin

[email protected]

SOURCE McLaren Health Care

Related Links

http://www.mclaren.org

