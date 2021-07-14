McLaren Strategic Ventures Acquires Doran Jones to Expand its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Strategic Ventures , a global digital accelerator, today announced it has acquired Doran Jones , a leading technology consulting, data engineering and software development firm that specializes in capital markets, risk and regulatory requirements.

McLaren Strategic Ventures' acquisition of Doran Jones brings together its shared vision and passion for operational excellence, innovation and digital transformation. In addition, it brings together both firm's diverse and complementary service lines and assets, vast experiences, and the collective expertise of an experienced team of 750-plus professionals to accelerate the deployment of digital technologies to enhance and transform business-critical services.

McLaren empowers startups, corporates, governments and academia to bring next-generation technologies and solutions to the world by providing lightning-fast paths to capital growth, profitability, liquidity and success. By combining capital, operations and technologies in unique ways, McLaren Strategic Ventures brings the equivalent of the Berkshire Hathaway model to the digital world while focusing on mission-critical digital transformation that creates more jobs, sustainable value and unprecedented returns.

"This combination creates a new powerhouse of product mindset disciplines and best-in-class services, that can help our clients quickly take advantage of digital innovations," said Anubhav Saxena, CEO of McLaren Strategic Ventures. "Doran Jones' ability to earn client's trust to solve their complex business problems, along with their dedication to diversity and job creation for underserved communities and veterans builds on our commitment to operate within our core principles and leadership competencies while delivering value. We aim to bring multiple ventures together that share our overall vision and this is a great step in that direction."

"The acquisition enhances our ability to offer a broader range of technology, deeper AI and machine learning data intelligence, offshore capabilities and capital access to invest and digitize at scale. Our continued commitment to clients will remain a priority and this combination will accelerate the digital future for our industry," said Matt Doran, the new CEO of Doran Jones.

About McLaren Strategic Ventures

McLaren Strategic Ventures accelerates realization of growth possibilities and sustainable competitive advantages for businesses, by providing a full range of highly-trusted, personalized domain consulting, advisory services, and innovative technologies, distributed through admired ecosystems, globally. The company is led by a highly experienced team of technologists, domain experts, C-suite executives, and Big 4 consultants. With a focus on building real world solutions through industrialized platform services, McLaren Strategic Ventures creates technically feasible and economically viable solutions that help enterprises digitize, scale, and achieve operational excellence in their businesses. To learn more, visit us at McLarenSV.com.

