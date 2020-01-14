McLean Wilson Appointed Breakout Capital CEO and President

"I'm thrilled to be Breakout's new CEO & President," stated Wilson. "We are at a promising time for growth with both our traditional loan product and FactorAdvantage®." His decade of experience strategically operating multiple factoring companies provides a unique value for Breakout's Factoring partners and FactorAdvantage, the leading lending solution for small businesses that utilize factoring to finance their business needs.

Wilson has a longstanding relationship and intimate knowledge of Breakout's highly performing loan portfolios and familiarity with its underwriting program that stems from his asset management company's role as the first lender to Breakout's business in 2016.

"Looking forward, Breakout is well positioned to exponentially grow our month over month origination through our current lending facilities and forward flow agreements while incorporating new avenues of revenue and expanding our strategic relationships," Wilson noted. "These facilities include recent financing by a Southeast-based mezzanine fund in order to fuel increased originations of small business loans and FactorAdvantage."

Wilson is the Co-Founder of Charleston Capital Management, an alternative investment asset manager, and Co-Founder of inFactor, a technology-powered origination and servicing software platform for small business lenders. While serving as Breakout's CEO and President, he will continue to oversee Breakout's credit operations and lead product innovation efforts, including FactorAdvantage.

"The announcement of McLean comes at an exciting time of growth for Breakout," stated Steve Russell, CEO of SecurCapital. "With continued strong performance in our forward flow agreements and credit facilities together with new facilities and expanded strategic partners, McLean has already successfully commenced deployment of a robust strategic roadmap for Breakout that will continue to expand over the coming months and years."

Breakout Capital, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a leading fintech company, offering innovative small business lending solutions across the country. As part of SecurCapital, Breakout Capital has continued to provide transparent and responsible lending solutions through product innovation, small business borrowing education, and advocacy against predatory lending practices. These customer-driven solutions empower small business through right-sized lending, suitability testing, improving terms and supporting their long-term financing objectives. Breakout Capital is widely regarded as the "white-hat" lender in the alternative finance space.

