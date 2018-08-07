MCM Energy Announces Sale of Martin County, Texas, Leasehold

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MCM Energy Partners LLC announced the recent disposition of 756 net acres in Martin County, Texas, for $24.6 million. The position required several trades to be completed by MCM and ultimately provided a contiguous, bolt-on position for the purchasing operator.

Additionally, the company said it has sold an additional 1,870 net acres of operated and non-op leasehold in the Midland and Delaware Basins during the first half of 2018 for more than $20 million. MCM currently owns about 2,000 net acres in the core areas of the Midland and Delaware Basins, as well as 12,000 contiguous acres in central Pecos County.

MCM is a privately held company located in Midland, Texas, focused on acquiring oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin. MCM was founded in 2009 by its CEO, Miles McPherren.

SOURCE MCM Energy Partners LLC