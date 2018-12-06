'MCN' Names 2019 Wonder Women and Women to Watch

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Multichannel News is proud to announce the 2019 Wonder Women and Women to Watch honorees.

For 21 years, Multichannel News has been honoring the best and brightest female leaders in media at a unique gala luncheon in New York City, and in a special issue of the magazine. The 2019 luncheon will be on Wednesday, March 20, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

More than 800 people are expected to attend to hear the honorees share their inspiring stories and network with their peers in the TV industry. The luncheon is co-sponsored by the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications.

"Now in its 21st year, the Multichannel News Wonder Women event is a celebration of standout female leaders in media," said Christine Shaw, Managing Director and Senior Vice President, B2B, at Future plc. "We are thrilled to be honoring women in the industry who exemplify leadership, determination, and innovation across many aspects of the business. They are an inspiration to us all."

Multichannel News is owned by Future US, Inc, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment and education technology markets.

Here are the 2019 Wonder Women:

Lori Fink, Chief Legal Officer, Xandr.

Michele Thornton Ghee, Senior Vice President, Media Sales, BET Her, A Viacom Company.

Madhu Goel Southworth, Senior Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs, AMC Network and Sundance TV.

Margaret Lazo, Chief Human Resources Officer, Univision Communications.

Alison Overholt, Vice President, Editor-in-Chief, ESPN The Magazine, espnW, and The ESPYS, ESPN.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Drama Programming, HBO.

Laura Nathanson, Executive Vice President, Revenue & Operations, Disney Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Co.

Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, CBS.

Melissa Tolchin, Senior Vice President, Partner Marketing, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal.

Christine Whitaker, Senior Vice President -- Keystone Region, Comcast Cable.

Michelle Wilson, Co-President, WWE.

Leigh Woisard, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Cox Communications.

"Naming these Women to Watch, alongside the Wonder Women, is a great way to highlight rising female stars in media," said Kent Gibbons, content director for Multichannel News. "This year's honorees are 12 women who are making major strides in their careers and have been nominated by their colleagues for their outstanding impact in the industry."

Here are the 2019 Women to Watch:

Sarah Aubrey, Executive Vice President, TNT Original Programming, TNT -- Turner Entertainment.

Meade Cooper, Senior Vice President, Primetime Programming and Live Productions, Fox News Channel.

Nina Diaz, President, MTV, VH1 and LOGO, Viacom.

Alexandra Jewett, Executive Vice President, Programming, Debmar-Mercury.

Pooja Midha, President, true[x].

Nicolle Pangis, President and CEO, NCC Media.

Erin McIlvain, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Distribution, Crown Media Family Networks.

Hania Poole, SVP, NCAA Digital, GM, Bleacher Report Live, Turner, Warner Media.

Erin Scanlon, Partner, Telecommunications Media & Entertainment Audit Leader, Deloitte.

Lisa Torres, President, Multicultural, Publicis Media.

Lauren Wallace, Senior Director, Home + Entertainment Legal Affairs, T-Mobile | Home & Entertainment.

Jana Winograde, President of Business Operations, West Coast, Showtime Networks Inc.

