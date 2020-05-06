MCNA Dental and Healthplex Contribute To National COVID-19 Relief Efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNA Dental and its affiliate, Healthplex, announced today that they have donated $250,000 to community-based organizations operating in New York, Texas, Arkansas, Iowa, Florida, Louisiana, Utah, Idaho, and Nebraska. Our goal is to support the communities, families, and individuals who are facing challenges to their financial and physical health due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to monetary donations, our team has donated 150,000 meals through the Food Bank for New York City, supplied surgical masks and gloves to NYC Health + Hospitals, and provided dental kits to community groups in each of the markets we serve. These contributions will support the oral and overall health of our communities by helping to increase access to vital resources during this unprecedented time.

"MCNA Dental and Healthplex are collaborating with organizations within our communities to channel donations directly to pandemic relief efforts. Our team members across the country are proud to be able to help make a difference for our members and their families with these donations. Throughout this crisis, we have worked tirelessly to provide the support and customer service that they need to maintain good oral health, including helping them access necessary urgent and emergency dental care," said Glen Feingold, Chief Operating Officer of MCNA Dental and Chairman of Healthplex.

"In the midst of this global health pandemic, we want our members and the dentists we partner with to know that we are there for them to help our communities overcome adversity. Our desire is to help them meet their most urgent needs, relieving the stress that so many are facing in communities across the nation," said Carlos Lacasa, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of MCNA Dental.

Our donations build on our longstanding commitment to giving back to the communities we serve in an effort to strengthen and support our members, network providers, and state partners in the face of adversity.

Community support organizations in nine states have received health supplies and financial donations from MCNA Dental and Healthplex to help them in their efforts to alleviate the hardships felt by so many across the country. The organizations that we have supported include:

New York City Health + Hospitals - New York

Food Bank for New York City - New York

- San Antonio Food Bank - Texas

Second Harvest Food Bank - Louisiana

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank - Louisiana

Feeding South Florida - Florida

- Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance - Arkansas

Food Bank for the Heartland - Nebraska

Community Action Partnership - Idaho

Salt Lake Education Foundation - Utah

Utah Food Bank - Utah

Food Bank of Iowa COVID-19 Relief - Iowa

Southeast Warren Food Pantry - Iowa

About MCNA Dental



MCNA is a leading dental benefits management company committed to providing high quality oral health services. We improve the oral health of the members we serve through sustainable relationships with dental care providers that establish good dental habits for life. Our innovative coordinated care solutions increase collaboration between dentists and pediatricians, encouraging comprehensive preventive care from an early age. MCNA was the first dental plan in the nation to receive full URAC Dental Plan Accreditation. MCNA and Healthplex, Inc., serve over 8 million Medicaid and CHIP members in Texas, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Arkansas, Utah, New York, and the Northeast. For over 25 years, we have been committed to improving the overall health of our members by making sure they get great dental care and service they can trust. At MCNA, we care about your smile. More information can be found at our corporate website, http://www.mcna.net.

MCNA DENTAL

200 W. Cypress Creek Rd., Ste 500

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309

T: 1-800-494-6262

F: 1-954-730-7875

W: www.mcna.net

PRESS CONTACT:



Eric Sarmany

Vice President

[email protected]

SOURCE MCNA Dental

Related Links

http://www.mcna.net

