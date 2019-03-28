MCNA Dental Begins Florida Medicaid Contract

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNA Dental has begun administration of dental benefits for the Florida Medicaid Dental Health Program, serving Medicaid members and Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities statewide. The company was one of three dental plans awarded a contract by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in June 2018 following a competitive procurement.

"As a Florida company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, we have a unique understanding of the needs of our members and providers. Our dental plan has been serving Medicaid members in Florida since 2006, and we look forward to continuing to partner with AHCA to make this new program a success. Our entire team is committed to improving the oral health of Florida's residents," said Glen Feingold, Chief Operating Officer for MCNA Dental.

MCNA Dental maintains a comprehensive network of dental providers in Florida. In addition to high quality individual and group practices, the company's network includes state dental schools, county health departments, federally qualified health centers, and rural health clinics to offer members unparalleled access to care.

MCNA Dental's proven approach is a successful model for managed dental care in the other states the company serves. MCNA Dental's focus on outstanding service and support for participating dentists helps to facilitate the delivery of quality dental care and treatment. The company's Member Advocates engage in targeted community outreach to increase oral health literacy and encourage members to seek regular preventive dental care.

MCNA Dental offers providers and members access to innovative technology-based solutions including an online Provider Portal, Member Portal, and the MyMCNA member app. These easy-to-use tools enhance the member and provider experience.

About MCNA Dental

MCNA is a leading dental benefit management company committed to providing high quality services. We were the first dental plan in the nation to receive full URAC Dental Plan Accreditation. We serve approximately 5 million Medicaid and CHIP members in Texas, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Utah, with operations in Washington beginning soon. For over 25 years, we have been committed to improving the overall health of our members by making sure they get great dental care, and service they can trust. At MCNA, we care about your smile. More information can be found at our corporate website, http://www.mcna.net.

