McNICHOLS® Announces Opening of New Metals Service Center in Nashville, Tennessee

With thriving music, healthcare, banking, and automotive industries, Nashville is an ideal region for the specialty metals company to fulfill growing infrastructure needs. The new location will also allow McNICHOLS to better serve its customers in the surrounding Southeast markets.

"Due to products being local, we will be able to respond more quickly to customer requests and reduce lead times," says President Scott McNichols.

At 18,000 square feet, the Nashville warehouse will carry a dedicated stock of the company's vast inventory of Perforated Metal, Expanded Metal, and Wire Mesh, as well as Bar, Fiberglass, and Plank Grating.

General Manager of the Southeast Mike Davidson shares, "Our Nashville facility will offer customers expedited access to inventories for either quick pick up or same-day shipments."

Ultimately, the company views the new location as a way to provide superior Service, Quality, and Performance.

President McNichols affirms, "We are excited about meeting the needs of our current customers, supporting new customers, and building relationships with people in and around the community. It is a blessing to get the opportunity to employ skilled individuals from this region and contribute to the growing local economy."

More information about the Nashville Metals Service Center is available at mcnichols.com/locations/nashville or by contacting McNICHOLS at 800.237.3820. For press or media inquiries, please contact marketing@mcnichols.com.

McNICHOLS, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, operates 19 Metals Service Centers strategically placed coast-to-coast with a dedicated staff and communication network in place to serve customers nationwide. The company has the logistics network needed to provide fast, efficient and exceptional service. Family-owned and founded in 1952, McNICHOLS was established on Christian values, high ethical standards, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

SOURCE McNichols Co.

