McorpCX, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Ms. Tricia Tomko as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Customer experience solutions company McorpCX, Inc. (TSXV: MCX, OTCQB: MCCX) ("McorpCX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Tricia Tomko as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Tomko is an accomplished financial leader and has been a member of the executive team for both publicly traded and privately held companies as well as within the United States Federal Reserve System. Most recently Ms. Tomko has been the Director of Finance for a privately held communications and consulting firm and has past experience as the controller of an international SaaS software company. Earlier in her career, Ms. Tomko was the controller for the Federal Reserve Bank in Cleveland, Ohio, the Director of Accounting Operations for a publicly traded media company and a large retail grocery chain.

Ms. Tomko holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc) in the Field of Accounting, held the Certified Public Accounting license, which is now inactive, and started her career as an auditor for Arthur Andersen. Ms. Tomko is an active member of several charitable organization boards that includes the First Tee of Cleveland.

"I am pleased to add Ms. Tomko to our executive management team and I look forward to her guidance and financial expertise as we continue to focus on delivering value to our stakeholders," stated McorpCX CEO Gregg Budoi. "With Ms. Tomko's broad experience with a number of different type of organizations, I believe she can bring a fresh viewpoint into our customer experience focused strategy."

About McorpCX

McorpCX (http://mcorp.cx) is a customer experience services company targeting the global Customer Experience Management (CEM) market estimated by marketsandmarkets to grow from USD 5.06 Billion in 2016 to USD 13.18 Billion by 2021. Customers range from Fortune 100 brands to fast-moving mid-market leaders and other customer-centric companies. McorpCX is focused on pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities for its shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

General Information: 1-866-526-2655 toll free in the U.S., or +1-415-526-2655

Investors: ir@mcorp.cx

Website: http://mcorp.cx/

Twitter: @McorpCX (https://twitter.com/mcorpcx)

SOURCE McorpCX, Inc.

