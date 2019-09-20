MCP Competitively Awarded for the Dell GSA Government-Wide Strategic Solutions (GSS) for Desktops and Laptops IT Schedule 70 BPA Vehicle

WASHINGTON and SAN MARCOS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCP Computer Products Inc. (dba MCP GOV) is proud to be the single awardee of a competitive BPA process by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), a one-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with two more optional years for Dell Products. The MCP (Dell) GSA GSS BPA provides a pre-competed, easy-to-use vehicle open to all federal agencies, state and local governments.

The GSA GSS BPA allows all government agencies to buy pre-configured Dell laptops, desktop, tablets and monitors, optional upgrades and services, and a faster, more efficient business model. The BPA solution provides cost savings to the government with next-generation technology customer service capabilities while streamlining procurement requirements.

This BPA is a result of policies directing agencies to take new steps toward improving the acquisition and management of common IT goods and services to drive us to greater performance, efficiencies and savings. GSA has established the GSS Desktops and Laptops Program to help federal agency buyers easily identify MAS IT Schedule 70 contractors that offer government-wide standard configurations for desktop and laptop computers. The standard configurations were developed by the Workstations Category Team (WCT), a consortium of over 20 federal agencies established by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Awards under this BPA require no additional competition. For contracting officers, there is a non-manufacturer waiver already on file, and there are no maximum order dollar limits. This BPA will improve the acquisition process by shortening procurement cycles and offering continued savings to the government.

MCP GOV: As an economically disadvantaged, woman-owned business, MCP provides IT solutions, hardware, software and services to the U.S. federal government, as well as large Federal Systems Integrators that support the federal government. MCP provides end-to-end solutions and services that go above and beyond what our customers' expectations require. MCP believes that through our strategic enterprise partnerships, we can promote change that will simultaneously assist agencies with information technology and set-aside goals.

