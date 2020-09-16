MCP Second Year Option Exercised as the Single Awardee Vendor for the Dell Best-in-Class BPA on GSA AdvantageSelect for Desktops, Laptops and Tablets

WASHINGTON and SAN MARCOS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSA/GSS BPA allows all government agencies to buy any amount (no MOL) of pre-configured Dell laptops, desktop, tablets and monitors, optional upgrades and services for a faster, more efficient business model. The BPA solution provides cost savings to the government with next-generation technology customer service capabilities while streamlining procurement requirements. For contracting officers, there is a non-manufacturer waiver already on file.

Of the company's recent milestone, MCP President Raj Ghai had this to say: "We're proud that this is our fifth year of supporting the Government's consolidation efforts, which has saved them millions of dollars. MCP has invested a significant amount to make complicated acquisitions quicker, easier, and shorter. We've reduced delivery times from months to weeks. Customers also receive real-time updates throughout the procurement process."

About MCP Computer Products Inc.

As an Economically Disadvantaged, Woman-Owned Business, MCP has provided IT solutions, hardware, software and services to the U.S. federal government for over 22 years, as well as large Federal Systems Integrators that support the federal government. MCP provides end-to-end solutions and services that go above and beyond what our customers' expectations require. MCP believes that through our strategic enterprise partnerships, we can promote change that will simultaneously assist agencies with information technology and set-aside goals.

About GSA/GSS Program

GSA has established the GSS Desktops and Laptops Program to help federal agency buyers easily identify MAS IT Schedule 70 contractors that offer government-wide standard configurations for desktop and laptop computers. The standard configurations were developed by the Workstations Category Team (WCT), a consortium of over 20 federal agencies established by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

