McQueen Financial Advisors and Balance Sheet Solutions Enter Into Strategic Partnership

NAPERVILLE, Ill. and CLAWSON, Mich., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Sheet Solutions, LLC., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union, and McQueen Financial Advisors announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership under which McQueen Financial will acquire Balance Sheet Solutions' Investment Advisory and Asset Liability Management (ALM) services. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of this year.

Todd Adams, Alloya CEO and Balance Sheet Solutions Manager, said, "At Balance Sheet Solutions, we strive to provide the best offerings for our clients. With so many choices in the industry, we felt that a strategic partnership with McQueen Financial Advisors was the best next step to ensure that we continue to optimally meet our Investment Advisory and ALM clients' needs." Adams also noted that "McQueen Financial Advisors and Balance Sheet Solutions have many similarities in culture, values, offerings, business philosophy, and client focus. They are without a doubt, the best choice for this partnership."

Charles McQueen, President & CEO of McQueen Financial Advisors, remarked, "We are excited to partner with Balance Sheet Solutions to now offer their credit unions a full suite of services. This partnership will give these credit unions everything that they need to not only survive but thrive!"

"This partnership makes perfect strategic sense for McQueen Financial Advisors as well. I am thrilled to be able to use Balance Sheet Solution's Bond Accounting software, SimpliCD issuance service and offer joint educational opportunities for our current clients," McQueen added. "Both organizations complement each other well, making this partnership the best fit to meet credit unions' unique needs."

About Balance Sheet Solutions

Balance Sheet Solutions, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union, provides investor advisor/broker-dealer services to credit unions nations wide. Broker/dealer services include marketable securities through ISI (member FINRA/SIPC) and brokered CDs. Full investment advisory services are offered (SEC registered investment advisor). Other services include risk modeling and consulting, ALM, benchmarking, and portfolio analytics. Learn more at www.balancesheesolutions.org.

About McQueen Financial Advisors

McQueen Financial Advisors is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm that has been serving financial institutions since 1999. McQueen Financial Advisors provides financial institutions with investment portfolio management services, asset liability management reporting, mortgage servicing rights valuations, merger valuations, transaction advisory services, CECL reporting and strategic consulting. The Firm's headquarters are in Clawson, Michigan. For information call Charles McQueen at 248.548.8400 or visit us at www.m-f-a.com.

