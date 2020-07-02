MCR Federal Awarded Spot on $3.0B NOAA Protech IDIQ

MCLEAN, Va., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCR Federal (MCR), a premier provider of Technology Enhanced Program Management services, has been named as one of the recipients of a multiple award IDIQ contract providing resources in support of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its Line and Staff Offices. The Professional and Technical (ProTech) services solution is a $3.0B IDIQ contract supporting the NOAA Satellite, Fisheries, Oceans, Weather and Enterprise Operations Domains. As one of twenty-two awardees, MCR will work with NOAA to provide high level professional and technical support for the NOAA ProTech Weather Domain throughout the five-year period of performance.

"MCR is pleased to be one of NOAA's selected partners for the ProTech Weather Domain. This is a great opportunity for MCR to expand our program management support services into a new market with NOAA and more importantly support the National Weather Service (NWS) with its critical mission," said Bill Parker, President and CEO of MCR.

About MCR, LLC

MCR is a differentiated provider of technology enhanced program management solutions to defense, intelligence, and critical civilian governmental agencies. MCR's distinctive CommandEdge™, empowers MCR analysts with practical simulations, meaningful programmatic data analytics, and visualizations to deliver more accurate, cost-effective and timely program management decision-making and enhanced performance. MCR specializes in manned and unmanned aviation, defense technology platforms, space and missile programs, scientific program management, federal aviation systems support, and high-level program planning in homeland security, and intelligence. MCR is fully certified and embedded in Europe to perform program management for NATO and Allied Ministries of Defense customers.

