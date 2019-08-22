MCRA Hires Reimbursement Leader Tonya N. Dowd, MPH, as Vice President of Reimbursement, Health Economics, and Market Access

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC (www.mcra.com), a leading medical device advisory firm and Clinical Research Organization (CRO) integrating US and international regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, and quality assurance, is pleased to announce a change in executive leadership. With the goal to support the company's plan to drive future growth by enhancing its core business and entering new growth areas within reimbursement, MCRA is pleased to announce the hiring of Tonya N. Dowd, MPH, as its new Vice President of Reimbursement, Health Economics, and Market Access.

As an accomplished leader in the life sciences industry, Tonya has focused her career on developing and executing systematic strategies that integrate health economics, outcomes research, and market access solutions across all stages of the technology life cycle. She has a comprehensive understanding of the US healthcare delivery and payment systems, healthcare reform, public and private payer reimbursement mechanisms, payer coverage and technology assessment processes for new and emerging medical technologies. Tonya joined MCRA most recently from Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, where she served as Global Franchise Director, Healthcare Economics and Market Access. In this role, Tonya established reimbursement and market access strategies for a diverse product portfolio. She led multi-disciplinary teams to create the multi-national reimbursement, market access, and evidence generation plans necessary to establish coverage, reimbursement, market access, and broad adoption of new and novel therapies.

Tonya has over 25 years of reimbursement and market access experience with a tremendous track record of working for multiple constituents (healthcare companies, consulting firms, government agencies, specialty societies and providers) across many clinical therapies in the medical device, biotech, and molecular diagnostics arenas. Healthcare companies include Acclarent, Affymetrix, Allergan, Biosense Webster, Cerenovus, Codman, Enteromedics, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Glaukos, HeartFlow, Intersect ENT, iRhythm, Medtronic, Prometheus, Thrombogenics, and Transmedics. Consulting firms include Quorum Consulting (now Navigant), Covance Health Economics, and Outcomes Services, Inc., as well as Tonya's entrepreneurial endeavors of starting two consulting firms, TD & Associates, LLC and The Certus Group (now Argenta Advisors). She holds a BA in Health Policy from the University of Michigan and a Masters in Public Health from the University of California Los Angeles.

David Lown, MCRA's President, said, "Reimbursement for medical technology has never been more complex and multifaceted throughout the entire continuum; beginning with an invention and ending with the entire patient episode of care. Today's integrated clinical, regulatory and reimbursement challenges present significant obstacles to the entrepreneurs and companies who look to improve patient care either incrementally or exponentially. With the hiring of Tonya, I am very confident MCRA is taking a leadership position in assisting the industry, and ultimately, all stakeholders on these challenges."

Tonya Dowd said, "I am thrilled to join MCRA's team and build upon its reputation for providing expert reimbursement and market access guidance in the medical device space. I look forward to building a best in class reimbursement department and broadening its scope, to ensure this key component is factored into our clients' commercialization strategy both early and throughout the product life cycle. MCRA's integrated service model has a history of success, and this coordinated approach will become increasingly important as companies have even greater requirements to generate and efficiently provide evidence to multiple stakeholders."

About MCRA, LLC: Founded in 2004, MCRA is a leading clinical research organization and advisory firm. MCRA's value lies in its industry experience and integration of five business value creators: regulatory, reimbursement, clinical research, healthcare compliance, and quality assurance. MCRA's integrated approach of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled expertise for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Manchester, CT, and New York, NY, and serves >600 clients globally. MCRA has a demonstrated history of driving success in all areas of the medical device industry including spine, orthopedics, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, dental, general healthcare, neurology, in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, and combination products and biologics.

