McRae Industries, Inc. Government Contract Awarded

News provided by

McRae Industries, Inc.

Mar 25, 2022, 15:08 ET

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) McRae Footwear, a division of McRae Industries has been awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency of the United States Government, a maximum $16,717,706 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Navy steel toe combat boots.  This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods.

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

Also from this source

McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER...

McRae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics