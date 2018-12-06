McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2019

News provided by

McRae Industries, Inc.

17:42 ET

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets:   MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of $20,601,000 as compared to $22,399,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.  Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 amounted to $856,000, or $0.36 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $1,292,000, or $0.54 per diluted Class A common share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.  

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2019 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018

Consolidated net revenues totaled $20.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to $22.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 totaled $12.4 million as compared to $13.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.  This 7% decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales of our El Dorado brand of premium western boots as our exclusive customer for the El Dorado brand placed a large stocking order in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 as they expanded this product to more of their retail stores and did not anniversary this order in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.  Revenues from our work boot products decreased approximately 11%, from $9.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 to $8.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.  This is primarily a result of decreased military boot sales. 

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 amounted to approximately $5.3 million as compared to $6.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was down from 27.8% for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 to 25.8% for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.  This is primarily attributable to inefficiencies in our military boot manufacturing as we hire and train new employees as well as discounts and closeouts in our John Deere and Dingo brands and air freight on our Laredo boots.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses totaled approximately $4.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and 2019. This stabilization in SG&A expenses resulted primarily from decreases in Dan Post sales commissions and the Corporate employee benefit provision offset by increases in marketing and advertising expenses related to the initiation of a digital media campaign by Dan Post and increases in salaries relating to the Dingo rebranding initiative.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 amounted to $1.1 million as compared to $2.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at October 27, 2018 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.2 million as compared to $27.6 million at July 28, 2018. Our working capital decreased from $55.4 million at July 28, 2018 to $55.0 million at October 27, 2018.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which were fully available at October 27, 2018. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2019. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2019, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

Net cash used by operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 amounted to $1.2 million. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $1.2 million of cash. Accounts receivable used approximately $3.0 million of cash as first quarter sales outpaced customer payments. Both of our boot businesses provided approximately $0.5 million of cash as efforts to reduce inventory levels paid off.  The timing of payments for employee related expenses and income taxes provided approximately $0.1 million of cash.

Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $76,000, primarily for manufacturing machinery and equipment. 

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $1,520,000, which was primarily used for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2019.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)







October 27,
2018

July 28,
2018

ASSETS



Current assets: 








Cash and cash equivalents

$19,242

$27,605





Short term securities

7,769

2,211





Accounts and notes receivable, net

13,663

10,665





Inventories, net

17,906

18,427





Income tax receivable

790

1,127





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

462

154





Total current assets

59,832

60,189





Property and equipment, net

7,142

7,375





Other assets:








Deposits

14

14





Long term securities

3,831

3,899





Real estate held for investment

3,789

3,775





Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance

2,288

2,288





Trademarks

2,824

2,824





Deferred tax assets

1,068

1,068





Total other assets

13,814

13,868





Total assets

$80,788

$81,432

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)







October 27,
2018

July 28,
2018

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities: 








Accounts payable

$2,885

$2,968





Accrued employee benefits

570

423





Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

624

630





Other

793

733





Total current liabilities

4,872

4,754





Deferred tax liabilities

1,689

1,689





Total liabilities

6,561

6,443





Shareholders' equity:



Common Stock:



Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
   issued and outstanding, 2,019,649 and 2,019,974
   shares, respectively

2,020

2,020





Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
   issued and outstanding, 374,196 and 374,272 shares,
   respectively

374

375





Unrealized gains(losses) on investments, net of tax

(126)

(28)





Retained earnings

71,959

72,622





Total shareholders' equity

74,227

74,989





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$80,788

$81,432

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended


October 27,

October 28,

2018

2017





Net revenues

$20,601

$22,399





Cost of revenues

15,292

16,162





Gross profit

5,309

6,237





Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,216

4,199





Operating profit 

1,093

2,038





Other income

120

77





Earnings before income taxes

1,213

2,115





Provision for income taxes

357

823





Net earnings 

$856

$1,292




















Earnings per common share:








     Diluted earnings per share:



        Class A

0.36

0.54

        Class B

NA

NA





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



       Class A

2,019,831

2,014,842

       Class B

374,239

383,254

        Total

2,394,070

2,398,096

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended


October 27,

October 28,


2018

2017





Net cash provided by operating activities

(1,163)

1,954





Cash Flows from Investing Activities:








Purchase of land for investment

(15)

(2)





Capital expenditures

(76)

(485)





Purchase of securities

(5,589)

(13)





Net cash used in investing activities

(5,680)

(500)





Cash Flows from Financing Activities:








Repurchase company stock

(13)






Dividends paid

(1,507)

(311)





Net cash used in financing activities

(1,520)

(311)





Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

(8,363)

1,143





Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

27,605

28,057





Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year 

$19,242

$29,200

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mcraeindustries.com

Also from this source

Dec 06, 2018, 16:30 ET McRae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared...

Nov 26, 2018, 16:30 ET McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For Fiscal 2018...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2019

News provided by

McRae Industries, Inc.

17:42 ET