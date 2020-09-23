McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2020

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ending on August 1, 2020 of $12,020,000 as compared to $22,209,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The company experienced a net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 in the amount of $1,178,000, or ($0.50) per diluted Class A common share as compared to net earnings of $808,000, or $0.34 per diluted Class A common share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Consolidated net revenues for fiscal 2020 totaled $69,311,000 as compared to $82,154,000 for fiscal 2019. Net losses for fiscal 2020 amounted to $114,000, or ($0.05) per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $2,118,000, or $0.89 per diluted Class A common share, for fiscal 2019.

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2020 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2019

Consolidated net revenues totaled $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products were $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. This was primarily driven by a decline across all brands due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as described below. Revenues from our work boot products decreased from $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. This was primarily a result of decreased sales in our military boots due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic described below. There was also a decrease in John Deere boot sales as we exited that brand, offset by an increase in our Dan Post brand.

Consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to approximately $2.1 million as compared to $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. This drop was driven by the decline in sales, as well as the production inefficiencies created by the coronavirus.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses have decreased from $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. This resulted from decreased spending in a number of areas, including advertising, travel and entertainment, and salaries.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to $1.5 million as compared to an operating profit of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

FISCAL 2020 COMPARED TO FISCAL 2019

Consolidated net revenues for fiscal 2020 totaled $69.3 million as compared to $82.2 million for fiscal 2019. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $40.1 million for fiscal 2020 as compared to $46.2 million for fiscal 2019. This was primarily driven by a decline across all brands due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as described below, as well as a decrease in the John Deere sales due to the exit of that brand. Net revenues from our work boot business decreased from $35.6 million for fiscal 2019 to $29.0 million for fiscal 2020. This decrease resulted primarily from lower military boot due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as described below. There was also a decrease due to the exit of the John Deere brand, offset by increased sales of Dan Post work boots.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $15.5 million for fiscal 2020 as compared to $19.3 million for fiscal 2019. Gross profit attributable to our western and lifestyle products totaled $13.5 million for fiscal 2020, down from $14.9 million for fiscal 2019. This decrease was directly correlated with the decrease in sales. Our work boot products gross profit decreased from $4.2 million for fiscal 2019 to $1.9 million for fiscal 2020. This decline was mainly driven by the lower military boots and John Deere brand sales, as well as the production inefficiencies experienced in the third and fourth quarter.

Consolidated selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses have decreased from $17.0 million for fiscal 2019 to $16.0 million for fiscal 2020. This resulted from lower commissions, as well as decreased spending on travel and entertainment, and professional services.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating loss amounted to $0.4 million for fiscal 2020 as compared to an operating profit of $2.3 million for fiscal 2019.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial conditions remain strong at August 1, 2020 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.0 million as compared to $12.8 million at August 3, 2019. Our working capital decreased from $54.5 million at August 3, 2019 to $53.4 million at August 1, 2020.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at August 1, 2020. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2021. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2021, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary. We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the coming year.

For fiscal 2020, operating activities provided approximately $6.8 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $1.0 million of cash. A reduction in inventory and accounts receivables provided approximately $6.9 million of cash. Other assets and employee related expenses, along with accrued income taxes used approximately $1.5 million.

Net cash provided by investing activities totaled approximately $2.8 million, which was primarily due to the sale of securities offset by purchases of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled approximately $1.5 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments and stock buybacks.

COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people throughout our nation and the entire world. Our hearts go out to those whose lives and families have been affected by this unprecedented situation.

For McRae Industries, Inc., the COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on our production, sales, and profitability during fiscal 2020.

Dan Post Boot Company experienced a decrease in sales of 37% and orders of 31% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 when compared to the same quarter last year. These decreases were primarily attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monthly year over year comparisons improved during the quarter with shipments for May at -49%, June at -30%, and July at -33%. Orders for May were at -57%, June at -6%, and July at -11%. Sales for August 2020 decreased by 25% when compared to the same month last year while orders increased by 14% when compared to the same month last year.

The improvement in sales and orders is primarily the result of increased e-commerce sales and increased sales by the farm and ranch retailers. Many of our western retailers continue to suffer from a lack of events such as rodeos and music concerts which drive a considerable portion of their western boot sales.

While we have seen some improvement in sales and orders at Dan Post Boot Company over the past several months, we still expect fiscal 2021 to be a challenging year. We believe that COVID-19 poses the biggest risk to our financial performance as it continues to have a negative impact on our retailers, consumers, and vendors.

McRae Footwear's revenue suffered greatly during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to absenteeism and other issues related to COVID-19. Our sales decreased by 60% when compared to the same quarter last year. During the month of August, we began having employees return to work and hope to be at a pre-COVID-19 level of production by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













August 1,

2020

August 3,

2019

ASSETS







Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$20,959

$12,799









Short term securities

9,750

13,209









Accounts and notes receivable, net

8,027

12,975









Inventories, net

18,255

19,761









Income tax receivable

954

406









Prepaid expenses and other current assets

858

634









Total current assets

58,803

59,784









Property and equipment, net

6,060

6,612









Other assets:

















Deposits

14

14









Long term securities

4,131

4,032









Real estate held for investment

3,784

3,800









Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance

2,288

2,288









Trademarks

2,824

2,824









Total other assets

13,041

12,958









Total assets

$77,904

$79,354

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













August 1,

2020

August 3,

2019

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$ 3,871

$ 3,403









Accrued employee benefits

400

460









Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

457

713









Other

692

751









Total current liabilities

5,420

5,327









Deferred tax liabilities

704

704









Total liabilities

6,124

6,031









Shareholders' equity:







Common Stock:







Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding, 1,957,142 and 1,967,559

shares, respectively

1,957

1,967









Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

issued and outstanding, 373,233 and 373,675 shares,

respectively

373

374









Unrealized gains(losses) on investments, net of tax

-

(12)









Retained earnings

69,450

70,994









Total shareholders' equity

71,780

73,323









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$77,904

$79,354

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

August 1,

August 3,

August 1,

August 3, 2020 2019 2020 2019















Net revenues $12,020

$22,209

$69,311

$82,154















Cost of revenues 9,890

16,980

53,763

62,851















Gross profit 2,130

5,229

15,548

19,303















Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,671

4,428

15,973

17,005















Operating profit (loss) (1,541)

801

(425)

2,298















Other income 58

217

562

651















Unrealized gains (losses) on investments (59)

-

(59)

-















Earnings before income taxes (1,542)

1,018

78

2,949















Provision for income taxes (364)

210

192

831















Net earnings (loss) $(1,178)

$ 808

$ (114)

$ 2,118















































Earnings (loss) per common share:





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Class A $ (0.50)

$ 0.34

$ (0.05)

$ 0.89 Class B NA

NA

NA

NA















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Class A 1,962,120

2,017,093

1,965,652

2,018,940 Class B 373,233

373,740

373,517

374,064 Total 2,335,353

2,390,833

2,339,169

2,393,004

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, August 3, 2019

1,967,559 $1,967 373,675 $374 ($12) $70,994















Unrealized gains on investments, net of tax









(2)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(256)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(49)















Net earnings











992 Balance, November 2, 2019

1,967,559 $1,967 373,675 $374 ($14) $71,682















Stock Buyback

(1,033) (1)





(25)















Unrealized gains on investments, net of tax









42

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(256)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(48)















Net earnings











576 Balance, February 1, 2020

1,966,526 $1,966 373,675 $374 $28 $71,929















Stock Buyback

(1,882) (2) (442) (1)

(51)















Unrealized gains on investments, net of tax









(281)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(256)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(49)















Net earnings











(504) Balance, May 2, 2020

1,964,644 $1,964 373,233 $373 ($253) $71,070















Stock Buyback

(7,502) (7)





(126)















Unrealized gains on investments, net of tax









253 (13)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(254)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(48)















Net earnings (loss)











(1,178) Balance, August 1, 2020

1,957,142 $1,957 373,233 $373 $0 $69,450

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings















Balance, July 28, 2018

2,019,974 $2,020 374,272 $375 ($28) $72,622















Stock Buyback

(325)

(76)



(12)















Unrealized gains on investments, net of tax









(99)

















Cash Dividend ($0.63 per Class A common stock)











(1,272)















Cash Dividend ($0.63 per Class B common stock)











(235)















Net earnings











856 Balance, October 27, 2018

2,019,649 $2,020 374,196 $375 ($127) $71,959















Stock Buyback

(563) (1)





(12)















Unrealized gains on investments, net of tax









2

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(262)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(49)















Net earnings











68 Balance, January 26, 2019

2,019,086 $2,019 374,196 $375 ($125) $71,704















Conversion of Class B to Class A Stock

212

(212)





















Stock Buyback

(890) (1) (209) (1)

(26)















Unrealized gains on investments, net of tax









92

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(262)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(48)















Net earnings











386 Balance, April 27, 2019

2,018,408 $2,018 373,775 $374 ($33) $71,753















Stock Buyback

(50,849) (51) (100)



(1,257)















Unrealized gains on investments, net of tax









21

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(262)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(48)















Net earnings











808 Balance, August 3, 2019

1,967,559 $1,967 373,675 $374 ($12) $70,994

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















August 1,

August 3,



2020 2019









Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 6,806

$ 395









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Proceeds from sale of land

15

153









Purchase of land for investment

(4)

(44)









Capital expenditures

(525)

(396)









Sale of securities

13,371

274









Purchase of securities

(10,075)

(11,389)









Net cash used in investing activities

2,782

(11,402)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Repurchase of company stock

(213)

(1,360)









Dividends paid

(1,215)

(2,439)









Net cash used in financing activities

(1,428)

(3,799)









Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

8,160

(14,806)









Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

12,799

27,605









Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$20,959

$12,799



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

