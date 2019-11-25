MCTC Announces Product Breakthrough - Hemp You Can Feel™ Infusion Technology as Replacement for Alcohol in Beverages

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MCTC), a science forward intellectual property focused company developing unique hemp infusion technologies, today announces a new class of hemp infusion technology designed to replace alcohol in many beverages. The infusion will be marketed under the Company's Hemp You Can Feel™ brand name and adds to MCTC's growing portfolio of intellectual property, which currently includes four patent pending technologies. As the Company has stated previously, multiple additional patent filings are expected.

"The formulations and delivery vehicles our researchers have developed are nothing short of spectacular," commented Chief Executive Officer, Arman Tabatabaei. "While the technology is based on hemp extracts, levels are many magnitudes lower than are typically seen in the marketplace. In fact, certified laboratory testing utilizing High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) certified undetectable levels of hemp extracts and cannabinoids. Simply put, we believe this is a revolutionary technology for the marketplace and a legitimate replacement for alcohol in many beverages."

Hemp You Can Feel™, which can be used as the basis for a host of beverage and food formulations provides unparalleled relaxation, while allowing the consumer to avoid the negative health effects of alcohol consumption. The Company is especially proud of the expected label, which is ultra-clean, non-GMO and 100% natural. Manufacturing occurs at room temperature to ensure all the natural enzymes present in the organic portions of the ingredients are preserved. MCTC believes Hemp You Can Feel™ creates an entirely new category of infusion technology for foods and beverages based on natural ingredients.

Hemp You Can Feel™ utilizes no chemical surfactants or stabilizers and requires no high shear processing, sonication, spray drying or other harsh extract manipulations, all of which are common legacy processing technologies. Additionally, the technology contains no artificial colors, dyes, or preservatives and most importantly, there is no detectable hemp taste. The Company is currently capable of producing Hemp You Can Feel™ at high volume in powerized form. A liquid concentrate has also been developed, which is pending final laboratory and formulation testing.

MCTC plans to use this technology as the basis for products it plans to introduce over the coming months. Additionally, the Company plans to license the technology and "white label" produce products at its Los Angeles production facility, as appropriate.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "One of the biggest technological challenges was stabilizing the formulation into a substrate. We were fortunate that our researchers were able to work with a major food ingredient manufacturer that provided the exact expertise and associated non-GMO technologies allowing us to complete the last piece of the research puzzle. This development was most certainly an interdisciplinary success based on extensive collaboration between our researchers and others in the food sciences industry."

The Company and its research partner have recently filed four patents on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various aspects of this new technology. Additionally, as previously announced, the Company plans to continue other areas of hemp extract delivery systems research including its programs pertaining to polymeric nanoparticles and nanofibers and plans additional patent filings relative to expected developments. The technologies being announced today are non-nanoparticle based.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC:MCTC) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp industry moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic extract isolation, bioenhancement of hemp extracts and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing hemp sector. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced hemp and cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

+1-310-986-4929

SOURCE MCTC Holdings, Inc.