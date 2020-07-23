MCTco Launches Three New Flavors Of Keto Superfood Snack Bars

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging health-food and lifestyle brand, MCTco, is proud to announce the launch of three new "boosted" flavors to its line of MCTBars: Berry Beautiful, Lemon Boost and Banana Beautiful. Each of the new bars furthers MCTco's commitment to delicious taste and nutritional functionality, while maintaining the brand's signature standards of being keto-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free and collagen-based superfood snack bars.

The carefully selected ingredients in all MCTBars offer valuable nutrients that support flexible joints, strong hair, nails and bones, along with improved cognition and long-lasting energy. Berry Beautiful, Lemon Boost and Banana Beautiful provide additional targeted health and beauty boosts with decadent new flavor profiles.

Berry Beautiful - Enhances skin's natural brilliance with biotin and Vitamin E, while tasting exactly like a fresh berry muffin. MCTco's favorite flavor to date!

Lemon Boost - Supports immunity with the addition of lemon oil, turmeric and ginger, creating a decadent lemon dessert taste and texture.

Banana Beautiful - Promotes vibrant skin with biotin and Vitamin E, using Bananas Foster Crème Brûlée as flavor inspiration with hints of cinnamon.

The addition of the new boosted bars doubles MCTco's current product lineup of MCTBar flavors: Cocoa, Caramel Sea Salt, Cookie Dough.

"We're thrilled to introduce three delicious new products to the MCTco family that embody our ethos of making small positive changes for your body, your day, and eventually, your life," says MCTco's CEO and Co-Founder, Joe Christensen. "In addition to the high quality ingredients found in all of our MCTBars, each of these new flavors offers their own unique health and beauty boosts that support our customers' lifestyle and goals."

Christensen is a former certified Clinical Nutrition Specialist and Certified Personal Trainer with a heavy emphasis on the ketogenic lifestyle. Out of necessity and a goal of making on-the-go health more accessible, he created MCTBars for health seekers not willing to compromise taste for reduced sugar.

MCTco's company motto of "Making Change Transpire" celebrates positive transformations through healthy, adventurous lifestyles. The name "MCT" is also a nod to their use of organic coconut MCT oil which provides long-lasting energy, speeds up metabolism, and improves memory, cognition and clarity.

All MCTBar flavors are now available online at MCTco.com and Amazon, and at a rapidly growing list of retailers, including grocery stores, gyms, and workout studios.

ABOUT MCTco

MCTco celebrates positive transformations through healthy, adventurous lifestyles, or as they like to say, "Making Change Transpire". The emerging health food and lifestyle brand's signature MCTBars are 100% keto-friendly, gluten-free and made with all-natural, non-GMO superfood ingredients like grass-fed collagen protein and chicory root fiber. They are nutritionally functional, providing valuable nutrients to support flexible joints, strong hair, nails and bones, as well as improved cognition and long-lasting energy. MCTBars currently come in six delicious and decadent flavors, including Cocoa, Caramel Sea Salt, Cookie Dough, Lemon Boost, Berry Beautiful and Banana Beautiful. For more information, visit MCTco.com and follow on Instagram at @mctco .

