MCWT Program Aims to Move More Women in Tech into the C-Suite

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation wants to increase the number of women occupying senior leadership roles inclusive of the C-Suite. Its most recent program – an immersive Leadership Clinic now open for applications – leverages area Chief Information Officers as coaches and mentors for 45 promising women.

"We believe the tech sector must attract more women to ensure technology is developed from a balanced perspective," said Chris Rydzewski, MCWT executive director. "Part of our mission for making Michigan the No. 1 state for women in tech is supporting women's career aspirations and having diverse leaders that will positively impact business outcomes. "

The following CIOs will serve as coaches to expand participants' business knowledge and motivate and challenge different ways of thinking:

Melanie Kalmar , Corporate Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Dow

, Corporate Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Dow Sue Kampe , Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Procurement Officer, Cooper Standard

, Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Procurement Officer, Ryan Talbott , Vice President and Chief Information Officer, BorgWarner Inc.

This interactive workshop focuses on developing executive leadership skills, exploring topics such as situational leadership, people development and business, strategic and financial acumen. Post clinic, the attendees will engage in follow-up sessions for continued mentoring and guidance from the CIOs.

Due to positive reviews from MCWT's inaugural virtual clinic on Jan. 29, the next Leadership Clinic is scheduled for an in-person event on Oct. 8, sponsored by MCWT partners Ahead and Intel.

Applications deadline is Monday, July 26, at 5:00 p.m. Ideal candidates are directors, senior managers, vice presidents or similar roles. The cost is $650 for MCWT members and $750 for non-members. More information and application link can be found at MCWT.org and on MCWT's LinkedIn.

MCWT research has revealed that Michigan women in technology are driven by growth opportunities, but are concerned with being the only woman in the room. The Leadership Clinic is a recent addition to its current programming that includes networking, mentoring and professional development events. The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation strives to inspire and grow girls and women in technology, aspiring to make Michigan the No. 1 state for women in technology. The organization supports Michigan's female IT workforce, students, corporate partners, schools and the overall community with programming, scholarships, networking, learning, mentoring, and technology experiences. Find more information at mcwt.org and connect via LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation

