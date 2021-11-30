MD Farma Closes Series A Funding and Changes Name to Corganics as the Company Expands Clinical Cannabinoid (CBD) Product Lines Sold Only in Healthcare Facilities

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Farma, healthcare professionals' most trusted and recommended clinical cannabinoid (CBD) company, announced today a Series A investment from Altacrest Capital. The funding will support MD Farma's expansion of its clinical product portfolio, only available through healthcare professionals, and the company's branding strategy under its new name, Corganics. The new name reflects the company's commitment to all-natural, organic therapeutic products patients are actively seeking through healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the company will acquire Relief™, a leading natural, non-CBD, topical pain analgesic product portfolio. Relief is currently available through healthcare professionals including oncologists, primary care providers, orthopedic surgeons, pain management specialists, podiatrists and chiropractors for a wide range of acute and chronic pain relief.

"This investment is an exciting step forward in fulfilling our mission to deliver effective clinical cannabinoid products that healthcare professionals and their patients can trust," said Chad Collins, co-founder of Corganics. "With a lot of noise in the market about CBD products, we are eager to educate providers and patients on the importance of label transparency and quality ingredients. We look forward to growing our operations to support this goal and build the most trusted clinical cannabinoid company recommended by healthcare providers."

With this funding round the company will accelerate its ability to reach more healthcare professionals by amplifying education on cannabinoid therapy, expanding operations, increasing its commercial footprint and investing in research and development innovations.

"With so many people self-treating, there is an opportunity for healthcare professionals to enter into the conversation and recommend products that have the potency and purity they can stand behind," said Reggie Gatewood, co-founder of Corganics. "With one in five Americans purchasing retail CBD, alternative therapies like clinical cannabinoids are making waves in mainstream medicine. By working directly with healthcare professionals, we bridge the gap between providers and their patients when it comes to the highest quality, all-natural therapy."

With these strategic developments, Corganics' mission remains steadfast: helping healthcare professionals become a relevant patient partner by providing safe, effective all-natural, organic products and clinical education. While inconsistencies in manufacturing and quality plague the retail CBD space, Corganics is investing in the transparency, quality, safety and purity the healthcare delivery network demands. Corganics' products are third-party tested in ISO-certified labs and manufactured in a cGMP compliant and NSF certified facility. Corganics clinical cannabinoid therapy products contain no detectable THC and can only be purchased through healthcare professionals.

"We are excited about the potential of hemp-based, clinical cannabinoid therapies and strongly believe in the strategy of involving healthcare professionals to help differentiate quality from that of the retail sector," said Brien Davis, partner at Altacrest Capital. "The partnership with Corganics' dynamic team is a testament to our belief that there is a quality and transparency gap within the retail CBD market. We believe in Chad and Reggie and their experience when it comes to building successful brands in the healthcare space."

Corganics' original clinical cannabinoid products have been rebranded and are available for shipment through Corganics' Clinical Division. Interested healthcare professionals can learn more and set up an account at www.corganics.com .

About Corganics

Corganics is a Dallas-based life sciences company that provides scientifically formulated and physician advised products including clinical cannabinoid therapies and other natural products with the highest quality and manufacturing standards. Corganics' clinical cannabinoid therapy portfolio is available exclusively through healthcare professionals. Corganics operates a Clinical Division as well as a Consumer Health Division with distribution across the continental U.S. and other regional countries.

About Altacrest Capital

Altacrest Capital is a Dallas based private investment firm focused on investing in consumer brands. We utilize a hands-on approach. Beyond capital, we provide real world experience building brands. We collaborate with founders and management teams to grow the business together utilizing the benefits of our network and experiences. The brands we acquire have become emerging leaders in their category and, with appropriate strategy and execution, are poised for continued meaningful growth. (see https://www.altacrestcapital.com/)

