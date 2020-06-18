MD Johnson, Inc. advises Sandra Magnussen on Sale of Magnussen Lexus of Fremont

SEATTLE, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Johnson, Inc. announces the completion of the sale of Magnussen Lexus of Fremont to Jeff Swickard, President and CEO of Swickard Auto Group. The dealership has been renamed Lexus of Fremont. Sandra Magnussen also owns and operates Magnussen Toyota of Palo Alto. Swickard most recently acquired Roger Jobs Motors, Porsche, Audi, VW from MD Johnson, Inc. client Roger Jobs.

Sandra's husband Bernie, who passed away in 2016, was an iconic auto dealer with an outstanding reputation for impeccable customer service. Automotive manufacturers referred to him as a "true gentleman." Sandra ran the dealership with the same passion and enthusiasm as her husband.

Swickard is a highly regarded luxury new vehicle retailer with dealerships in Washington, Oregon, and now California. Mark Johnson, President of MD Johnson, Inc. commented that "Jeff is an excellent fit for the Magnussen family. He has a stellar reputation as a luxury retailer and will pick up and carry the Magnussen reputation for customer satisfaction, well into the future." Johnson further commented that "Lexus is a premium brand that seldom changes hands. We are happy to be able to help Sandra in the sale of the dealership to Jeff." Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cliff Spencer Esq. of Lane Powell represented Swickard Auto Group.

John Germino Esq. represented Sandra Magnussen.

Fred O'Halloran of MD Johnson Inc. worked as the Transaction Manager.

MD Johnson Inc. is the premier U.S. provider of automotive dealership buy sell, financial advisory and automotive succession planning services. The firm advises dealers, both public and private on the purchase, sale, analysis, succession and valuation and restructuring of automobile dealerships, dealership platforms as well as dealership real estate through their wholly owned real estate entity, MDJ Realty, Inc. and is fully licensed and insured. The firm represents clients nationwide supporting their buy sell activities and has advised on several Billion dollars in transactions throughout the US, Canada and South America exclusively through MD Johnson, Inc. and MDJ Realty, Inc.

