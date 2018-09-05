MDA's satellite antennas and subsystems to expand access in two tele-communications programs

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - MDA, a Maxar Technologies company (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.), (NYSE : MAXR ; TSX: MAXR), reinforced its position as the leading provider of satellite antennas with over five decades of successful deployments in demanding environments, by signing two multi-million dollar contracts with Airbus comprised of:

Antennas and deployable reflectors to be integrated into Turksat 5A and 5B telecommunications satellites. These satellites will significantly expand the existing Internet and tele-communication services and provide users in Turkey , Europe , Africa , Middle East North Africa and South-Africa regions with better access to these services.

Mike Greenley, group president of MDA said, "Combining leading edge technical capability with timely execution and cost-effective delivery, MDA's communication solutions provide a unique value proposition to customers worldwide, and underscore why satellite prime contractors return to MDA repeatedly. We are honoured that Airbus has once again trusted us, and we will meet their critical and complex challenges with confidence."

Airbus also recently recognized MDA in November 2017 as a key supplier for over three decades. This long term relationship has facilitated significant export of leading-edge Canadian technology to enhance multiple Airbus space missions.

MDA's strong heritage in satellite subsystems positions us as a global leader and the world's largest independent supplier in the design, fabrication, and testing of innovative antenna products for commercial and civil space markets. A recognized pioneer in Ka-band communications, MDA provides antenna and electronic systems supporting all bands, including recent work in Q/V bands.

MDA is an internationally recognized leader in space robotics, space sensors, satellite payloads, antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defence and maritime systems, and geospatial radar imagery. MDA's extensive space expertise and heritage translates into mission-critical defence and commercial applications that include multi-platform command, control and surveillance systems, aeronautical information systems, land administration systems and terrestrial robotics. MDA is also a leading supplier of actionable mission-critical information and insights derived from multiple data sources. Founded in 1969, MDA is recognized as one of Canada's most successful technology ventures with locations in Richmond, Ottawa, Brampton, Montreal, Halifax and the United Kingdom.

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides vertically-integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 30 global locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions.

