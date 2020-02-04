MDC Energy Creditor Trustee Motions Resolved; New Board and CEO Mark Siffin to Lead the Company

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Energy (the "Company") has reached an agreement with its creditors to resolve the creditors' motions in the Company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to appoint a trustee to manage the Company. Under the agreement, reached with Natixis, New York Branch, BMO Harris Bank N.A., Riverstone Credit Management, LLC, as the administrative agent for the MTE Holdings lenders, and the Ad Hoc Committee of Trade Creditors, the Company will form a Board of Managers, including its CEO, Mark Siffin, and two independent directors, Neal Goldman and Matthew Doheny. Mr. Siffin will remain CEO and continue to be fully engaged in the Company's operations, strategic options, and capital raising. The Company has also agreed to appoint Scott Pinsonnault of Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, as its Chief Restructuring Officer, who will report to the Board and assist Mr. Siffin and management navigate the Chapter 11 restructuring process.

The Company is pleased that it has reached a resolution and looks forward to moving ahead productively under the leadership of the newly constituted Board and its CEO, Mr. Siffin, to complete the Company's restructuring as quickly as possible and to position the Company to maximize value for all stakeholders.

About MDC Energy:

MDC Energy is a Midland, TX-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company with properties in the most attractive U.S. basins. It has established a notable track-record of success in drilling and production operations in the industry.

SOURCE MDC Energy