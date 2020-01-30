M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

Fourth quarter pretax income increased by 62% year-over-year, driving full year pretax income to exceed $300 million for the first time since 2006.

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC finished the year on a strong note, generating fully diluted earnings per share of $1.42 in the fourth quarter, a 61% increase as compared to last year.  We also achieved year-over-year improvements in our homebuilding gross margin and SG&A leverage, resulting in homebuilding operating margin expansion of 150 basis points.  The sales environment continues to be favorable, as evidenced by the 49% growth in unit orders for the quarter.  These demand trends have carried into the new year, giving our business strong momentum as we head into the spring selling season."

Mr. Mizel continued, "For the full year 2019, we posted year-over-year improvements to both revenue and profitability, which resulted in fully diluted earnings per share of $3.72.  This marks our fifth consecutive year of net income growth, and we are well positioned to continue that trend in 2020 thanks to a 29% increase in homes in backlog to start the year.  We also ended the year in a strong financial position with a year-over-year decrease in our debt to capital ratio and a maturity schedule that was further enhanced earlier this month by the issuance of $300 million of 3.850% senior notes due 2030."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "As we enter 2020, we will continue to focus on the more affordable segments of the market due to the ongoing lack of supply and broad-based demand we have witnessed.  We believe this favorable supply-demand environment will remain in place for some time given the demographic shifts occurring in this country. These factors, coupled with our solid market positioning and growing backlog, provided us with the confidence to increase our cash dividend by 10% just a few days ago."

2019 Fourth Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Fourth Quarter

  • Home sale revenues up 25% to $1,074.9 million from $858.5 million
    • Unit deliveries up 31% to 2,389
    • Average selling price of deliveries down 4% to $450,000
  • Net income of $92.6 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, up 69% from $54.7 million or $0.88 per diluted share1
    • Effective tax rate of 17.5% vs. 21.0%
  • Gross margin from home sales up 40 basis points to 18.5% from 18.1%
    • Inventory impairments of $0.3 million vs. $10.0 million
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 110 basis points to 9.8% from 10.9%
  • Dollar value of net new orders up 51% to $684.9 million from $453.3 million
    • Unit net orders increased 49% to 1,574
    • Monthly sales absorption pace increased 28% to 2.8
    • Average selling price of net orders up 2% to $435,000

2019 Full Year Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Full Year

  • Home sale revenues up 7% to $3.21 billion from $2.98 billion
    • Unit deliveries up 13% to 6,974
  • Net income of $238.3 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, up 13% from $210.8 million or $3.39 per diluted share1
    • Third highest net income in Company history
  • Gross margin from home sales of 18.8% vs. 18.3%
    • Inventory impairments of $0.9 million vs. $21.9 million
  • SG&A rate of 11.3% vs. 11.1%
  • Dollar value of net new orders up 26% to $3.50 billion from $2.77 billion
    • Unit net orders increased 31% to 7,839
    • Monthly sales absorption pace increased 13% to 3.6

1 Per share amount for the 2018 fourth quarter and full year have been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2019 first quarter.


2020 Outlook – Selected Information2

  • Backlog dollar value at December 31, 2019 up 22% year-over-year to $1.75 billion
  • Home deliveries for the 2020 first quarter between 1,550 and 1,650
    • Average selling price for 2020 first quarter unit deliveries between $450,000 and $460,000
    • Gross margin from home sales for the 2020 first quarter between 18.8% and 19.2% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)
  • Active subdivision count at December 31, 2019 of 185, up 11% year-over-year
  • Lots controlled of 27,386 at December 31, 2019, up 18% year-over-year
  • Declared 10% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.33 ($1.32 annualized) in January 2020

2 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 205,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,


December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:





Home sale revenues

$

1,074,852

$

858,488

$

3,205,248

$

2,981,811

Home cost of sales

(876,156)

(692,856)

(2,600,196)

(2,415,139)

Inventory impairments

(325)

(10,002)

(935)

(21,850)

Total cost of sales

(876,481)

(702,858)

(2,601,131)

(2,436,989)

Gross margin

198,371

155,630

604,117

544,822

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(105,101)

(93,366)

(362,790)

(329,801)

Interest and other income

1,579

2,132

9,070

7,718

Other expense

(1,447)

(2,683)

(5,635)

(5,245)

Homebuilding pretax income

93,402

61,713

244,762

217,494












Financial Services:










Revenues

29,616

23,387

88,005

83,405

Expenses

(16,118)

(10,350)

(45,001)

(38,200)

Other income (expense), net

5,346

(5,464)

17,223

1,155

Financial services pretax income

18,844

7,573

60,227

46,360












Income before income taxes

112,246

69,285

304,989

263,854

Provision for income taxes

(19,657)

(14,562)

(66,677)

(53,074)

Net income

$

92,589

$

54,723

$

238,312

$

210,780












Comprehensive income

$

92,589

$

54,723

$

238,312

$

210,780












Earnings per share










Basic

$

1.48

$

0.90

$

3.84

$

3.46

Diluted

$

1.42

$

0.88

$

3.72

$

3.39












Weighted average common shares outstanding










Basic

62,192,849

60,764,617

61,616,988

60,571,123

Diluted

64,609,357

61,712,544

63,702,666

61,830,761












Dividends declared per share

$

0.30

$

0.28

$

1.18

$

1.11

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


December 31,


December 31,


2019

2018

ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

Homebuilding:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

424,186

$

414,724

Restricted cash

14,279

6,363

Trade and other receivables

65,829

52,982

Inventories:




Housing completed or under construction

1,036,191

952,436

Land and land under development

1,330,384

1,180,558

Total inventories

2,366,575

2,132,994

Property and equipment, net

60,414

58,167

Deferred tax assets, net

21,768

37,178

Prepaid and other assets

78,358

45,794

Total homebuilding assets

3,031,409

2,748,202

Financial Services:




Cash and cash equivalents

35,747

49,052

Marketable securities

56,747

40,879

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

197,021

149,211

Other assets

17,432

13,733

Total financial services assets

306,947

252,875

      Total Assets

$

3,338,356

$

3,001,077

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$

87,364

$

50,505

Accrued and other liabilities

245,940

196,247

Revolving credit facility

15,000

15,000

Senior notes, net

989,422

987,967

Total homebuilding liabilities

1,337,726

1,249,719

Financial Services:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

68,529

58,543

Mortgage repurchase facility

149,616

116,815

Total financial services liabilities

218,145

175,358

      Total Liabilities

1,555,871

1,425,077

Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 62,574,961 and 56,615,352 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively





626

566

Additional paid-in-capital

1,348,733

1,168,442

Retained earnings

433,126

406,992

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,782,485

1,576,000

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,338,356

$

3,001,077






M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,


December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:










Net income

$

92,589

$

54,725

$

238,312

$

210,780

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





















Stock-based compensation expense

7,838

5,517

26,016

14,017

Depreciation and amortization


7,576

5,920

23,054

21,326

Inventory impairments

325

10,002

935

21,850

Net loss on marketable equity securities

(3,863)

6,873

(11,797)

3,745

Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities

-

-

-

(366)

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

4,182

(363)

13,670

3,729

Net changes in assets and liabilities:










      Trade and other receivables

(8,315)

2,411

(12,997)

(4,638)

      Mortgage loans held-for-sale

(80,001)

(34,375)

(47,810)

(11,097)

      Housing completed or under construction

168,265

119,575

(83,484)

(12,082)

      Land and land under development

(139,116)

(154,287)

(149,577)

(304,250)

      Prepaid expenses and other assets

(805)

12,083

(4,694)

(245)

      Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

42,276

23,259

66,205

49,325

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

90,951

51,340

57,833

(7,906)












Investing Activities:










Purchases of marketable securities

(1,368)

(1,667)

(11,708)

(18,850)

Maturities of marketable securities

-

-

-

50,000

Sales of marketable securities

1,360

2,920

7,637

16,230

Purchases of property and equipment

(4,586)

(7,267)

(24,714)

(27,166)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,594)

(6,014)

(28,785)

20,214












Financing Activities:










Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net

59,145

26,031

32,801

4,475

Dividend payments

(18,780)

(16,985)

(73,117)

(67,718)

Payments of deferred financing costs

-

(3,026)

-

(3,026)

Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(963)

1

15,341

9,860

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

39,402

6,021

(24,975)

(56,409)












Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

125,759

51,347

4,073

(44,101)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:










Beginning of period

348,453

418,792

470,139

514,240

End of period

$

424,212

$

470,139

$

474,212

$

470,139












Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:










Homebuilding:










Cash and cash equivalents

$

424,186

$

414,724

$

424,186

$

414,724

Restricted cash

14,279

6,363

14,279

6,363

Financial Services:










Cash and cash equivalents

35,747

49,052

35,747

49,052

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

474,212

$

470,139

$

474,212

$

470,139












New Home Deliveries



 Three Months Ended December 31, 



2019

2018

 % Change



 Homes


 Dollar

Value


 Average
Price


 Homes


 Dollar

Value


 Average
Price


 Homes


 Dollar Value


 Average
Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,299

$

606,558

$

466.9

958

$

446,826

$

466.4

36%

36%

0%

Mountain

762

371,098

487.0

645

330,315

512.1

18%

12%

(5)%

East

328

97,196

296.3

224

81,348

363.2

46%

19%

(18)%

Total

2,389

$

1,074,852

$

449.9

1,827

$

858,489

$

469.9

31%

25%

(4)%





 Year Ended December 31, 



2019

2018

 % Change



 Homes


 Dollar

Value


 Average
Price


 Homes


 Dollar

Value


 Average
Price


 Homes


 Dollar

Value


 Average
Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West

3,763

$

1,771,061

$

470.7

3,244

$

1,567,141

$

483.1

16%

13%

(3)%

Mountain

2,242

1,131,568

504.7

2,118

1,080,475

510.1

6%

5%

(1)%

East

969

302,619

312.3

835

334,195

400.2

16%

(9)%

(22)%

Total

6,974

$

3,205,248

$

459.6

6,197

$

2,981,811

$

481.2

13%

7%

(4)%

Net New Orders


 Three Months Ended December 31, 


2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

(Dollars in thousands)

West

884

$

400,147

$

452.7

3.19

573

$

250,647

$

437.4

2.51

54%

60%

3%

27%

Mountain

436

212,772

488.0

2.21

315

149,583

474.9

1.60

38%

42%

3%

38%

East

254

71,950

283.3

2.80

171

53,028

310.1

2.78

49%

36%

(9)%

1%

Total

1,574

$

684,869

$

435.1

2.79

1,059

$

453,258

$

428.0

2.18

49%

51%

2%

28%





 Year Ended December 31, 


2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,263

$

1,963,489

$

460.6

3.91

3,316

$

1,535,438

$

463.0

3.71

29%

28%

(1)%

5%

Mountain

2,410

1,189,193

493.4

3.04

1,908

972,826

509.9

2.63

26%

22%

(3)%

15%

East

1,166

342,469

293.7

3.68

750

262,518

350.0

2.78

55%

30%

(16)%

32%

Total

7,839

$

3,495,151

$

445.9

3.56

5,974

$

2,770,782

$

463.8

3.16

31%

26%

(4)%

13%

*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions









Average Active Subdivisions


Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,


%

December 31,


%

December 31,


%


2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

West

89

79

13%

92

76

21%

90

75

20%

Mountain

65

67

(3)%

66

65

2%

66

60

10%

East

31

20

55%

30

21

43%

27

22

23%

Total

185

166

11%

188

162

16%

183

157

17%

Backlog



At December 31,



2019

2018

% Change


Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price


(Dollars in thousands)

West

2,023

$

960,057

$

474.6

1,523

$

756,335

$

496.6

33%

27%

(4)%

Mountain

1,211

624,672

515.8

1,043

550,329

527.6

16%

14%

(2)%

East

567

160,618

283.3

370

119,303

322.4

53%

35%

(12)%

Total

3,801

$

1,745,347

$

459.2

2,936

$

1,425,967

$

485.7

29%

22%

(5)%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



December 31,





2019

2018

% Change

Unsold:





Completed

122

179

(32)%

Under construction

255

263

(3)%

Total unsold started homes

377

442

(15)%

Sold homes under construction or completed

2,779

2,219

25%

Model homes under construction or completed

473

407

16%

Total homes completed or under construction

3,629

3,068

18%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change

West

9,538

2,805

12,343

8,093

3,004

11,097

11%

Mountain

6,654

3,879

10,533

6,305

2,477

8,782

20%

East

2,313

2,197

4,510

1,899

1,409

3,308

36%

Total

18,505

8,881

27,386

16,297

6,890

23,187

18%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change


(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$

46,178

$

45,317

$

861

$

175,027

$

161,679

$

13,348

General and administrative expenses

















as a percentage of home sale revenues

4.3%

5.3%

(100) bps

5.5%

5.4%

10 bps




















Marketing expenses

$

23,349

$

19,234

$

4,115

$

81,615

$

70,122

$

11,493

Marketing expenses as a percentage of

















home sale revenues

2.2%

2.2%

0 bps

2.5%

2.4%

10 bps




















Commissions expenses

$

35,574

$

28,815

$

6,759

$

106,148

$

98,000

$

8,148

Commissions expenses as a percentage of

















home sale revenues

3.3%

3.4%

(10) bps

3.3%

3.3%

0 bps




















Total selling, general and administrative

















expenses

$

105,101

$

93,366

$

11,735

$

362,790

$

329,801

$

32,989

Total selling, general and administrative

















expenses as a percentage of home

















sale revenues (SG&A Rate)

9.8%

10.9%

(110) bps

11.3%

11.1%

20 bps

Capitalized Interest



Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2017


(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$

63,635

$

62,631

$

55,170

Less:  Interest capitalized

(63,635)

(62,631)

(55,170)

Homebuilding interest expensed

$

-

$

-

$

-











Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$

54,845

$

57,541

$

68,085

Plus: Interest capitalized during period

63,635

62,631

55,170

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home and land cost of sales

(63,170)

(65,327)

(65,714)

Interest capitalized, end of period

$

55,310

$

54,845

$

57,541

