M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Jul 31, 2019, 06:00 ET

DENVER, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC turned in another strong performance in the second quarter of 2019, generating net income of $55 million, or $0.86 per diluted share.  We continued to see healthy demand for our new home offerings during the quarter, with a 32% year-over-year increase in net new orders on an absorption pace of 4.1 homes per community per month.  The robust demand we experienced has helped to stabilize the environment for pricing and incentives, which allowed us to achieve a homebuilding gross margin for the quarter of 19.5%.  It also resulted in the biggest quarter-end unit backlog for our company in over 13 years.  These achievements were a direct result of the investments we have made over the last several years, our focus on the more affordable segment and the ability of our talented employees to execute our strategic plan."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We ended the second quarter with 14% more active communities than we had at the end of the second quarter of 2018.  A majority of these communities are targeted for the more affordable segment, which continues to be the deepest part of the market.  We believe this combination of higher community count and favorable market positioning provides  MDC with the opportunity for growth as we enter the second half of 2019."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "Our return metrics have improved significantly over the last several years thanks to the strategic moves we have made. We believe this operational momentum, coupled with our industry-leading dividend payout and balance sheet strength, provide MDC with a path to continued success."

2019 Second Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Second Quarter

  • Home sale revenues of $732.8 million, down 2% from $749.6 million
    • Unit deliveries nearly unchanged at 1,514
    • Average selling price of deliveries down 2% to $484,000
  • Pretax income of $74.3 million, down 3% from $76.6 million
  • Net income of $54.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, down 15% from $63.9 million or $1.03 per diluted share*
    • Effective tax rate of 26.6% vs. 16.6%
  • Gross margin from home sales up 40 basis points to 19.5% from 19.1%
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 11.3% vs. 10.9%
  • Dollar value of net new orders up 25% to $967.9 million from $776.2 million
    • Unit net orders increased 32% to 2,273
    • Monthly sales absorption pace increased 12% to 4.1
    • Average selling price of net orders down 6% to $425,800

* Per share amount for the 2018 second quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2019 first quarter.

2019 Outlook – Selected Information

  • Backlog dollar value at June 30, 2019 down 1% year-over-year to $1.93 billion
    • Estimated gross margin from homes in backlog at June 30, 2019 slightly lower than 2019 second quarter closing gross margin of 19.5%
    • Backlog conversion ratio (home deliveries divided by beginning backlog) for the third quarter estimated to be in the 39% to 41% range
  • Active subdivision count at June 30, 2019 of 187, up 14% year-over-year and 13% from December 31, 2018
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.30 ($1.20 annualized) declared in July 2019

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 200,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,


June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:










Home sale revenues

$

732,844

$

749,608

$

1,380,122

$

1,357,296

Home cost of sales

(590,172)

(606,403)

(1,114,724)

(1,103,035)

Inventory impairments

-

(200)

(610)

(750)

Total cost of sales

(590,172)

(606,603)

(1,115,334)

(1,103,785)

Gross profit

142,672

143,005

264,788

253,511

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(82,712)

(81,571)

(164,973)

(152,912)

Interest and other income

2,764

1,774

5,155

3,633

Other expense

(1,110)

(871)

(2,301)

(1,434)

Homebuilding pretax income

61,614

62,337

102,669

102,798












Financial Services:










Revenues

18,597

21,372

36,001

40,407

Expenses

(9,574)

(9,611)

(18,531)

(18,442)

Interest and other income

1,367

1,240

2,631

2,260

Net gain on marketable equity securities

2,327

1,278

7,167

125

Financial services pretax income

12,717

14,279

27,268

24,350












Income before income taxes

74,331

76,616

129,937

127,148

Provision for income taxes

(19,738)

(12,717)

(34,794)

(24,485)

Net income

$

54,593

$

63,899

$

95,143

$

102,663












Comprehensive income

$

54,593

$

63,899

$

95,143

$

102,663












Earnings per share:










Basic

$

0.88

$

1.05

$

1.55

$

1.69

Diluted

$

0.86

$

1.03

$

1.50

$

1.66












Weighted average common shares outstanding:










Basic

61,336,404

60,590,899

61,138,982

60,466,527

Diluted

63,323,267

61,604,286

63,023,149

61,525,442












Dividends declared per share

$

0.30

$

0.28

$

0.60

$

0.56

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


June 30,


December 31,


2019

2018

ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

Homebuilding:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

390,061

$

414,724

Restricted cash

12,911

6,363

Trade and other receivables

54,780

52,982

Inventories:




Housing completed or under construction

1,071,181

952,436

Land and land under development

1,156,009

1,180,558

Total inventories

2,227,190

2,132,994

Property and equipment, net

62,888

58,167

Operating lease right-of-use asset

31,600

-

Deferred tax asset, net

29,441

37,178

Prepaid and other assets

47,176

45,794

Total homebuilding assets

2,856,047

2,748,202

Financial Services:




Cash and cash equivalents

56,829

49,052

Marketable securities

48,105

40,879

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

109,337

149,211

Other assets

15,779

13,733

Total financial services assets

230,050

252,875

      Total Assets

$

3,086,097

$

3,001,077

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$

58,986

$

50,505

Accrued liabilities

186,500

196,247

Operating lease liability

32,240

-

Revolving credit facility

15,000

15,000

Senior notes, net

988,683

987,967

Total homebuilding liabilities

1,281,409

1,249,719

Financial Services:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

60,498

58,543

Mortgage repurchase facility

83,039

116,815

Total financial services liabilities

143,537

175,358

      Total Liabilities

1,424,946

1,425,077

Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 61,922,406 and 56,615,352 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

619

566

Additional paid-in-capital

1,333,095

1,168,442

Retained earnings

327,437

406,992

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,661,151

1,576,000

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,086,097

$

3,001,077

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) 


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,


June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:










Net income

$

54,593

$

63,899

$

95,143

$

102,663

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)










operating activities:










Stock-based compensation expense

4,132

4,824

8,383

6,075

Depreciation and amortization


5,063

5,316

9,941

9,952

Inventory impairments

-

200

610

750

Net gain on marketable equity securities

(2,327)

(1,278)

(7,167)

(125)

Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities, net

-

(184)

-

(366)

Deferred income tax expense

5,063

3,134

7,759

3,557

Net changes in assets and liabilities:










      Trade and other receivables

13,735

944

(36)

(2,317)

      Mortgage loans held-for-sale

1,473

5,973

39,874

30,929

      Housing completed or under construction

(120,665)

(68,198)

(118,528)

(133,576)

      Land and land under development

42,934

(12,905)

24,438

(84,457)

      Prepaid expenses and other assets

(5,291)

(5,497)

(4,206)

(5,108)

      Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,607

9,070

(546)

15,835

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,317

5,298

55,665

(56,188)












Investing Activities:










Purchases of marketable securities

(331)

(5,898)

(5,116)

(14,659)

Maturities of marketable securities

-

50,000

-

50,000

Sales of marketable securities

320

3,760

5,057

12,460

Purchases of property and equipment

(7,474)

(6,735)

(13,860)

(13,051)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,485)

41,127

(13,919)

34,750












Financing Activities:










Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

(1,817)

(9,307)

(33,776)

(31,521)

Dividend payments

(18,521)

(16,928)

(35,636)

(33,793)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

10,241

5,553

17,328

5,835

Net cash used in financing activities

(10,097)

(20,682)

(52,084)

(59,479)












Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(16,265)

25,743

(10,338)

(80,917)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:










      Beginning of period

476,066

407,580

470,139

514,240

      End of period

$

459,801

$

433,323

$

459,801

$

433,323












Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:










Homebuilding:










Cash and cash equivalents

$

390,061

$

378,219

$

390,061

$

378,219

Restricted cash

12,911

7,443

12,911

7,443

Financial Services:










Cash and cash equivalents

56,829

47,661

56,829

47,661

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

459,801

$

433,323

$

459,801

$

433,323

New Home Deliveries



 Three Months Ended June 30, 



2019

2018

 % Change



 Homes


 Home Sale
Revenues


 Average
Price


 Homes


 Home Sale
Revenues


 Average
Price


 Homes


 Home
Sale
Revenues

 Average
Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West

785

$

384,530

$

489.8

769

$

391,806

$

509.5

2%

(2)%

(4)%

Mountain

534

287,476

538.3

522

268,541

514.4

2%

7%

5%

East

195

60,838

312.0

221

89,261

403.9

(12)%

(32)%

(23)%

Total

1,514

$

732,844

$

484.0

1,512

$

749,608

$

495.8

0%

(2)%

(2)%
















































 Six Months Ended June 30, 



2019

2018

 % Change



 Homes


 Home Sale
Revenues


 Average
Price


 Homes


 Home Sale
Revenues


 Average
Price


 Homes


 Home
Sale
Revenues

 Average
Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,537

$

754,088

$

490.6

1,450

$

711,315

$

490.6

6%

6%

0%

Mountain

943

496,668

526.7

938

477,173

508.7

1%

4%

4%

East

392

129,366

330.0

398

168,808

424.1

(2)%

(23)%

(22)%

Total

2,872

$

1,380,122

$

480.5

2,786

$

1,357,296

$

487.2

3%

2%

(1)%

Net New Orders


 Three Months Ended June 30, 


2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,246

$

550,742

$

442.0

4.46

1,020

$

458,082

$

449.1

4.55

22%

20%

(2)%

(2)%

Mountain

690

318,275

461.3

3.56

508

250,454

493.0

2.97

36%

27%

(6)%

20%

East

337

98,843

293.3

4.36

193

67,627

350.4

2.65

75%

46%

(16)%

65%

Total

2,273

$

967,860

$

425.8

4.13

1,721

$

776,163

$

451.0

3.68

32%

25%

(6)%

12%

























































 Six Months Ended June 30, 


2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

West

2,211

$

1,003,236

$

453.7

4.15

2,053

$

937,759

$

456.8

4.66

8%

7%

(1)%

(11)%

Mountain

1,409

669,523

475.2

3.53

1,175

590,045

502.2

3.45

20%

13%

(5)%

2%

East

609

182,141

299.1

4.33

397

147,943

372.7

2.82

53%

23%

(20)%

54%

Total

4,229

$

1,854,900

$

438.6

3.94

3,625

$

1,675,747

$

462.3

3.93

17%

11%

(5)%

0%


*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions









Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions


Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,


%

June 30,


%

June 30,


%


2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

West

97

78

24%

94

75

25%

89

73

22%

Mountain

65

61

7%

65

57

14%

66

57

16%

East

25

25

0%

26

24

8%

23

24

(4)%

Total

187

164

14%

185

156

19%

178

154

16%

Backlog



June 30,



2019

2018

% Change


Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price


(Dollars in thousands)

West

2,197

$

1,016,327

$

462.6

2,054

$

1,011,780

$

492.6

7%

0%

(6)%

Mountain

1,509

739,921

490.3

1,490

766,539

514.5

1%

(3)%

(5)%

East

587

173,436

295.5

454

170,364

375.3

29%

2%

(21)%

Total

4,293

$

1,929,684

$

449.5

3,998

$

1,948,683

$

487.4

7%

(1)%

(8)%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



June 30,


%


2019

2018

Change

Unsold:





Completed

96

86

12%

Under construction

236

268

(12)%

Total unsold started homes

332

354

(6)%

Sold homes under construction or completed

3,023

2,980

1%

Model homes under construction or completed

457

373

23%

Total homes completed or under construction

3,812

3,707

3%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018



Lots
Owned

Lots
Optioned

Total

Lots
Owned

Lots
Optioned

Total

Total %
Change

West

8,611

2,446

11,057

7,906

2,916

10,822

2%

Mountain

6,457

2,741

9,198

5,329

4,041

9,370

(2)%

East

2,085

1,267

3,352

1,509

1,925

3,434

(2)%

Total

17,153

6,454