M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results
Strong execution of strategy to offer more affordable homes drives a 58% increase in third quarter net orders and a 16% increase in ending backlog value, setting the stage for significant year-over-year revenue and income growth in coming quarters.
Oct 30, 2019, 16:32 ET
DENVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC delivered another strong performance in the third quarter of 2019, generating net income of $51 million, or $0.79 per diluted share. Net new orders increased 58% year-over-year on a sales pace of 3.6 homes per community per month. The sizable demand we experienced during the quarter led us to raise prices at a majority of our communities. We believe that these price increases reflected marketplace conditions, as the sales pace in September remained at a healthy 3.3 homes per community for the month."
Mr. Mizel continued, "We continue to focus our efforts on the more affordable segments of the market, as demand for lower priced homes remains strong across our geographic footprint. We believe this trend will continue for some time given the widespread lack of affordable housing and the demographic shifts occurring in this country."
Mr. Mizel concluded, "We have experienced remarkable order growth this year and have done so without the use of heavy discounting or changing our approach to speculative inventory. Our company's long-term strategy focuses on limiting risk by adhering to a built-to-order model with the objective of maximizing the value of each lot. We believe this strategy, coupled with our industry leading dividend payout, leads to superior risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders over time."
2019 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Third Quarter
- Home sale revenues of $750.3 million, down 2% from $766.0 million
-- Unit deliveries up 8% to 1,713
-- Average selling price of deliveries down 9% to $438,000
- Net income of $50.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, down 5% from $53.4 million or $0.86 per diluted share*
-- Effective tax rate of 19.5% vs. 20.8%
- Gross margin from home sales of 18.8% versus 17.7%
-- No inventory impairments vs. $11.1 million
- Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 12.4% vs. 10.9%
-- $9.8 million of stock based compensation expense versus $2.4 million
- Dollar value of net new orders up 50% to $871.7 million from $581.2 million
-- Unit net orders increased 58% to 2,036
-- Monthly sales absorption pace increased 34% to 3.6
-- Average selling price of net orders down 5% to $428,000
* Per share amount for the 2018 third quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2019 first quarter.
2019 Outlook – Selected Information
- Backlog dollar value at September 30, 2019 up 16% year-over-year to $2.10 billion
-- Estimated gross margin from homes in backlog at September 30, 2019 slightly higher than 2019 third quarter closing gross margin of 18.8%
-- Backlog conversion ratio (home deliveries divided by beginning backlog) for the fourth quarter of approximately 50%
-- Average selling price for fourth quarter unit deliveries estimated at approximately $450,000
- Active subdivision count at September 30, 2019 of 190, up 20% year-over-year
- Quarterly dividend of $0.30 ($1.20 annualized) declared in October 2019
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 205,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Homebuilding:
|
Home sale revenues
|
$
|
750,274
|
$
|
766,027
|
$
|
2,130,396
|
$
|
2,123,323
|
Home cost of sales
|
(609,316)
|
(619,248)
|
(1,724,040)
|
(1,722,283)
|
Inventory impairments
|
-
|
(11,098)
|
(610)
|
(11,848)
|
Total cost of sales
|
(609,316)
|
(630,346)
|
(1,724,650)
|
(1,734,131)
|
Gross profit
|
140,958
|
135,681
|
405,746
|
389,192
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(92,716)
|
(83,523)
|
(257,689)
|
(236,435)
|
Interest and other income
|
2,336
|
1,953
|
7,491
|
5,586
|
Other expense
|
(1,887)
|
(1,128)
|
(4,188)
|
(2,562)
|
Homebuilding pretax income
|
48,691
|
52,983
|
151,360
|
155,781
|
Financial Services:
|
Revenues
|
22,388
|
19,611
|
58,389
|
60,018
|
Expenses
|
(10,352)
|
(9,408)
|
(28,883)
|
(27,850)
|
Interest and other income
|
1,312
|
1,230
|
3,943
|
3,490
|
Net gain on marketable equity securities
|
767
|
3,004
|
7,934
|
3,129
|
Financial services pretax income
|
14,115
|
14,437
|
41,383
|
38,787
|
Income before income taxes
|
62,806
|
67,420
|
192,743
|
194,568
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(12,226)
|
(14,028)
|
(47,020)
|
(38,513)
|
Net income
|
$
|
50,580
|
$
|
53,392
|
$
|
145,723
|
$
|
156,055
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
50,580
|
$
|
53,392
|
$
|
145,723
|
$
|
156,055
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.81
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
2.36
|
$
|
2.56
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.79
|
$
|
0.86
|
$
|
2.29
|
$
|
2.52
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
61,978,195
|
60,665,349
|
61,422,925
|
60,505,916
|
Diluted
|
63,968,215
|
61,804,792
|
63,360,535
|
61,592,092
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.90
|
$
|
0.83
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except
|
per share amounts)
|
Homebuilding:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
285,338
|
$
|
414,724
|
Restricted cash
|
16,325
|
6,363
|
Trade and other receivables
|
58,528
|
52,982
|
Inventories:
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
1,204,641
|
952,436
|
Land and land under development
|
1,191,036
|
1,180,558
|
Total inventories
|
2,395,677
|
2,132,994
|
Property and equipment, net
|
63,673
|
58,167
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
31,251
|
-
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
27,712
|
37,178
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
46,395
|
45,794
|
Total homebuilding assets
|
2,924,899
|
2,748,202
|
Financial Services:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
46,790
|
49,052
|
Marketable securities
|
52,876
|
40,879
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
117,020
|
149,211
|
Other assets
|
16,994
|
13,733
|
Total financial services assets
|
233,680
|
252,875
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
3,158,579
|
$
|
3,001,077
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Homebuilding:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
79,043
|
$
|
50,505
|
Accrued liabilities
|
189,296
|
196,247
|
Operating lease liability
|
31,887
|
-
|
Revolving credit facility
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
Senior notes, net
|
989,050
|
987,967
|
Total homebuilding liabilities
|
1,304,276
|
1,249,719
|
Financial Services:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
62,031
|
58,543
|
Mortgage repurchase facility
|
90,471
|
116,815
|
Total financial services liabilities
|
152,502
|
175,358
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,456,778
|
1,425,077
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 62,597,390 and 56,615,352 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
626
|
566
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
1,341,858
|
1,168,442
|
Retained earnings
|
359,317
|
406,992
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
1,701,801
|
1,576,000
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
3,158,579
|
$
|
3,001,077
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Operating Activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
50,580
|
$
|
53,392
|
$
|
145,723
|
$
|
156,055
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in:
|
operating activities:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
9,795
|
2,425
|
18,178
|
8,500
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,537
|
5,454
|
15,478
|
15,406
|
Inventory impairments
|
-
|
11,098
|
610
|
11,848
|
Net gain on marketable equity securities
|
(767)
|
(3,004)
|
(7,934)
|
(3,129)
|
Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities, net
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(366)
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
1,729
|
535
|
9,488
|
4,092
|
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(4,646)
|
(4,732)
|
(4,682)
|
(7,049)
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|
(7,683)
|
(7,651)
|
32,191
|
23,278
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
(133,221)
|
1,919
|
(251,749)
|
(131,657)
|
Land and land under development
|
(34,899)
|
(65,506)
|
(10,461)
|
(149,963)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
317
|
(7,220)
|
(3,889)
|
(12,328)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
24,475
|
10,232
|
23,929
|
26,067
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(88,783)
|
(3,058)
|
(33,118)
|
(59,246)
|
Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(5,224)
|
(2,524)
|
(10,340)
|
(17,183)
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50,000
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
1,220
|
850
|
6,277
|
13,310
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(6,268)
|
(6,848)
|
(20,128)
|
(19,899)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(10,272)
|
(8,522)
|
(24,191)
|
26,228
|
Financing Activities:
|
Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net
|
7,432
|
9,965
|
(26,344)
|
(21,556)
|
Dividend payments
|
(18,701)
|
(16,940)
|
(54,337)
|
(50,733)
|
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
|
(1,024)
|
4,024
|
16,304
|
9,859
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(12,293)
|
(2,951)
|
(64,377)
|
(62,430)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(111,348)
|
(14,531)
|
(121,686)
|
(95,448)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Beginning of period
|
459,801
|
433,323
|
470,139
|
514,240
|
End of period
|
$
|
348,453
|
$
|
418,792
|
$
|
348,453
|
$
|
418,792
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Homebuilding:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
285,338
|
$
|
360,947
|
$
|
285,338
|
$
|
360,947
|
Restricted cash
|
16,325
|
7,866
|
16,325
|
7,866
|
Financial Services:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
46,790
|
49,979
|
46,790
|
49,979
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
348,453
|
$
|
418,792
|
$
|
348,453
|
$
|
418,792
|
New Home Deliveries
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Home
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
927
|
$
|
410,414
|
$
|
442.7
|
836
|
$
|
409,001
|
$
|
489.2
|
11%
|
0%
|
(10)%
|
Mountain
|
537
|
263,802
|
491.2
|
535
|
272,989
|
510.3
|
0%
|
(3)%
|
(4)%
|
East
|
249
|
76,058
|
305.5
|
213
|
84,037
|
394.5
|
17%
|
(9)%
|
(23)%
|
Total
|
1,713
|
$
|
750,274
|
$
|
438.0
|
1,584
|
$
|
766,027
|
$
|
483.6
|
8%
|
(2)%
|
(9)%
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Home
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
2,464
|
$
|
1,164,502
|
$
|
472.6
|
2,286
|
$
|
1,120,316
|
$
|
490.1
|
8%
|
4%
|
(4)%
|
Mountain
|
1,480
|
760,470
|
513.8
|
1,473
|
750,162
|
509.3
|
0%
|
1%
|
1%
|
East
|
641
|
205,424
|
320.5
|
611
|
252,845
|
413.8
|
5%
|
(19)%
|
(23)%
|
Total
|
4,585
|
$
|
2,130,396
|
$
|
464.6
|
4,370
|
$
|
2,123,323
|
$
|
485.9
|
5%
|
0%
|
(4)%
|
Net New Orders
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
Homes
|
Dollar Value
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
1,168
|
$
|
516,000
|
$
|
441.8
|
4.09
|
690
|
$
|
316,556
|
$
|
458.8
|
3.06
|
69%
|
63%
|
(4)%
|
34%
|
Mountain
|
565
|
271,800
|
481.1
|
2.86
|
418
|
206,945
|
495.1
|
2.22
|
35%
|
31%
|
(3)%
|
29%
|
East
|
303
|
83,896
|
276.9
|
3.58
|
182
|
57,649
|
316.8
|
2.64
|
66%
|
46%
|
(13)%
|
35%
|
Total
|
2,036
|
$
|
871,696
|
$
|
428.1
|
3.59
|
1,290
|
$
|
581,150
|
$
|
450.5
|
2.67
|
58%
|
50%
|
(5)%
|
34%
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
|
Homes
|
Dollar Value
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
3,379
|
$
|
1,543,584
|
$
|
456.8
|
4.14
|
2,743
|
$
|
1,274,115
|
$
|
464.5
|
4.14
|
23%
|
21%
|
(2)%
|
0%
|
Mountain
|
1,974
|
960,109
|
486.4
|
3.30
|
1,593
|
814,939
|
511.6
|
3.02
|
24%
|
18%
|
(5)%
|
9%
|
East
|
912
|
268,578
|
294.5
|
4.02
|
579
|
207,394
|
358.2
|
2.78
|
58%
|
30%
|
(18)%
|
45%
|
Total
|
6,265
|
$
|
2,772,271
|
$
|
442.5
|
3.82
|
4,915
|
$
|
2,296,448
|
$
|
467.2
|
3.51
|
27%
|
21%
|
(5)%
|
9%
|
*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Average Active Subdivisions
|
Average Active Subdivisions
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
%
|
September 30,
|
%
|
September 30,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
West
|
93
|
73
|
27%
|
96
|
75
|
28%
|
92
|
73
|
26%
|
Mountain
|
67
|
64
|
5%
|
66
|
63
|
5%
|
66
|
59
|
12%
|
East
|
30
|
21
|
43%
|
29
|
23
|
26%
|
25
|
24
|
4%
|
Total
|
190
|
158
|
20%
|
191
|
161
|
19%
|
183
|
156
|
17%
|
Backlog
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
2,438
|
$
|
1,146,912
|
$
|
470.4
|
1,908
|
$
|
939,247
|
$
|
492.3
|
28%
|
22%
|
(4)%
|
Mountain
|
1,537
|
768,317
|
499.9
|
1,373
|
717,988
|
522.9
|
12%
|
7%
|
(4)%
|
East
|
641
|
183,856
|
286.8
|
423
|
145,829
|
344.7
|
52%
|
26%
|
(17)%
|
Total
|
4,616
|
$
|
2,099,085
|
$
|
454.7
|
3,704
|
$
|
1,803,064
|
$
|
486.8
|
25%
|
16%
|
(7)%
|
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
|
September 30,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Unsold:
|
Completed
|
82
|
129
|
(36)%
|
Under construction
|
255
|
311
|
(18)%
|
Total unsold started homes
|
337
|
440
|
(23)%
|
Sold homes under construction or completed
|
3,433
|
2,835
|
21%
|
Model homes under construction or completed
|
455