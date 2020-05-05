M.D.C. Holdings Announces First Quarter 2020 Results And Selected Preliminary April 2020 Results
DENVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In light of recent market volatility and business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company also provided selected preliminary April 2020 results.
|
2020 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2019 First Quarter
|
• Homebuilding pretax income increased 21% to $49.7 million from $41.1 million
|
• Home sale revenues up 8% to $697.1 million from $647.3 million
|
• Gross margin from home sales increased 100 basis points to 19.9% from 18.9%
|
• Mortgage operations pretax income increased 65% to $8.2 million vs. $5.0 million
|
• Other financial services pretax loss of $9.4 million vs. pretax income of $9.6 million
|
• Unrealized losses on equity securities of $13.9 million vs. unrealized gains of $4.6 million
|
• Net income of $36.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, down 9% from $40.6 million or $0.64 per diluted share
|
• Effective tax rate of 24.3% vs. 27.1%
|
• Dollar value of net new orders up 28% to $1.09 billion from $851.4 million
|
• Unit net orders increased 23% to 2,399
|
• Dollar value of ending backlog up 31% to $2.17 billion from $1.65 billion
|
• Unit backlog increased 32% to 4,653
|
March 31, 2020 Financial Position Highlights
|
• Total liquidity of $1.41 billion
|
• Total cash and investments of $452.8 million
|
• $959.3 million of availability under homebuilding line of credit ($1.0 billion facility size; maturity of December 2023)
|
• No senior note maturities until 2024
|
• Quarterly cash dividend of thirty-three cents ($0.33) per share declared on April 1, 2020, up 10% from prior year
|
2020 April Highlights and Comparison to 2019 April (preliminary and unaudited)
|
• Net new home orders decreased 53% to 357 vs. 753
|
• Gross new home orders decreased 27% to 662 vs. 906
|
• Cancellations as a percentage of homes in beginning backlog of 6.6% vs. 4.3%
|
• New home deliveries increased 11% to 523 vs. 470
|
• Ending backlog units up 18% to 4,487 from 3,817
Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have adapted our business to protect the health and safety of our employees, subcontractors and customers. For example, we are using technology to help drive compliance with social distancing and shelter-in-place requirements by guiding many customers through the homebuilding process using a virtual environment. Our technology has also enabled hundreds of our employees to work from home. For those who cannot work remotely, we have greatly enhanced our cleaning and sanitizing protocols and implemented screening at our sites and offices across the country, and we have modified our business practices as necessary to allow for social distancing. On behalf of our management team, I would like to express sincere gratitude to our dedicated employees and all others who have supported our Company in adjusting to the new reality brought on by COVID-19."
Mr. Mizel continued, "As our results from the first quarter demonstrate, 2020 was off to an excellent start thanks to a robust job market, elevated consumer confidence and low levels of new and existing home inventory. This positive fundamental backdrop, coupled with our continued shift to more affordable product offerings, resulted in a 21% increase in our homebuilding pretax income for the quarter, as well as solid order and backlog growth. While demand trends deteriorated significantly at the end of March and into April, we believe the long-term outlook for our industry remains positive due to the ongoing demographic shifts taking place in our country and the lack of available housing supply."
Mr. Mizel concluded, "Although the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on the economy is still unclear, MDC is well-positioned to weather the current economic crisis thanks to our seasoned leadership team, our strong balance sheet and our conservative operating model. With high liquidity, low leverage and limited speculative inventory, our Company is built to succeed through the entirety of the homebuilding cycle. We believe that this approach, coupled with our industry-leading dividend, will lead to superior risk-adjusted returns for shareholders over time."
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 205,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Homebuilding:
|
Home sale revenues
|
$
|
697,085
|
$
|
647,278
|
Home cost of sales
|
(558,647)
|
(524,552)
|
Inventory impairments
|
-
|
(610)
|
Total cost of sales
|
(558,647)
|
(525,162)
|
Gross profit
|
138,438
|
122,116
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(89,321)
|
(82,261)
|
Interest and other income
|
1,889
|
2,391
|
Other expense
|
(1,337)
|
(1,191)
|
Homebuilding pretax income
|
49,669
|
41,055
|
Financial Services:
|
Revenues
|
21,886
|
17,404
|
Expenses
|
(10,929)
|
(8,957)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(12,064)
|
6,104
|
Financial services pretax income (loss)
|
(1,107)
|
14,551
|
Income before income taxes
|
48,562
|
55,606
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(11,802)
|
(15,056)
|
Net income
|
$
|
36,760
|
$
|
40,550
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
36,760
|
$
|
40,550
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.66
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
0.64
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
62,491,238
|
60,939,364
|
Diluted
|
64,931,225
|
62,708,334
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.30
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)
|
Homebuilding:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
386,704
|
$
|
424,186
|
Restricted cash
|
15,762
|
14,279
|
Trade and other receivables
|
69,301
|
65,829
|
Inventories:
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
1,215,214
|
1,036,191
|
Land and land under development
|
1,301,433
|
1,330,384
|
Total inventories
|
2,516,647
|
2,366,575
|
Property and equipment, net
|
62,316
|
60,414
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
20,660
|
21,768
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
78,002
|
78,358
|
Total homebuilding assets
|
3,149,392
|
3,031,409
|
Financial Services:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
22,159
|
35,747
|
Marketable securities
|
43,985
|
56,747
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
133,921
|
197,021
|
Other assets
|
24,255
|
17,432
|
Total financial services assets
|
224,320
|
306,947
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
3,373,712
|
$
|
3,338,356
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Homebuilding:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
97,980
|
$
|
87,364
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
233,034
|
245,940
|
Revolving credit facility
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
Senior notes, net
|
1,036,900
|
989,422
|
Total homebuilding liabilities
|
1,382,914
|
1,337,726
|
Financial Services:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
70,977
|
68,529
|
Mortgage repurchase facility
|
108,744
|
149,616
|
Total financial services liabilities
|
179,721
|
218,145
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,562,635
|
1,555,871
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 63,052,495 and 62,574,961 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
631
|
626
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
1,361,362
|
1,348,733
|
Retained earnings
|
449,084
|
433,126
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
1,811,077
|
1,782,485
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
3,373,712
|
$
|
3,338,356
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Operating Activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
36,760
|
$
|
40,550
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
4,440
|
4,251
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,152
|
4,878
|
Inventory impairments
|
-
|
610
|
Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities
|
13,268
|
(4,840)
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
1,131
|
2,696
|
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(1,611)
|
(13,771)
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
63,100
|
38,401
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
(178,873)
|
2,137
|
Land and land under development
|
29,051
|
(18,496)
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
(8,460)
|
1,085
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(1,131)
|
(3,153)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(37,173)
|
54,348
|
Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(9,782)
|
(4,785)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
9,276
|
4,737
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(6,512)
|
(6,386)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(7,018)
|
(6,434)
|
Financing Activities:
|
Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net
|
(40,872)
|
(31,959)
|
Repayment of senior notes
|
(250,000)
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
|
298,050
|
-
|
Dividend payments
|
(20,768)
|
(17,115)
|
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
|
8,194
|
7,087
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(5,396)
|
(41,987)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(49,587)
|
5,927
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Beginning of period
|
474,212
|
470,139
|
End of period
|
$
|
424,625
|
$
|
476,066
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Homebuilding:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
386,704
|
$
|
416,374
|
Restricted cash
|
15,762
|
8,136
|
Financial Services:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
22,159
|
51,556
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
424,625
|
$
|
476,066
|
New Home Deliveries
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
871
|
$
|
405,498
|
$
|
465.6
|
752
|
$
|
369,558
|
$
|
491.4
|
16%
|
10%
|
(5)%
|
Mountain
|
435
|
222,858
|
512.3
|
409
|
209,192
|
511.5
|
6%
|
7%
|
0%
|
East
|
241
|
68,729
|
285.2
|
197
|
68,528
|
347.9
|
22%
|
0%
|
(18)%
|
Total
|
1,547
|
$
|
697,085
|
$
|
450.6
|
1,358
|
$
|
647,278
|
$
|
476.6
|
14%
|
8%
|
(5)%
|
Net New Orders
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
1,382
|
$
|
655,892
|
$
|
474.6
|
5.13
|
965
|
$
|
433,307
|
$
|
449.0
|
3.82
|
43%
|
51%
|
6%
|
34%
|
Mountain
|
693
|
339,132
|
489.4
|
3.54
|
719
|
336,932
|
468.6
|
3.52
|
(4)%
|
1%
|
4%
|
1%
|
East
|
324
|
97,723
|
301.6
|
3.66
|
272
|
81,179
|
298.5
|
4.17
|
19%
|
20%
|
1%
|
(12)%
|
Total
|
2,399
|
$
|
1,092,747
|
$
|
455.5
|
4.33
|
1,956
|
$
|
851,418
|
$
|
435.3
|
3.75
|
23%
|
28%
|
5%
|
16%
|
*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Average Active Subdivisions
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
%
|
March 31,
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
West
|
92
|
88
|
5%
|
90
|
84
|
7%
|
Mountain
|
64
|
64
|
0%
|
65
|
69
|
(6)%
|
East
|
29
|
26
|
12%
|
30
|
22
|
36%
|
Total
|
185
|
178
|
4%
|
185
|
175
|
6%
|
Backlog
|
March 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
2,534
|
$
|
1,227,996
|
$
|
484.6
|
1,736
|
$
|
830,703
|
$
|
478.5
|
46%
|
48%
|
1%
|
Mountain
|
1,469
|
754,155
|
513.4
|
1,353
|
690,623
|
510.4
|
9%
|
9%
|
1%
|
East
|
650
|
191,972
|
295.3
|
445
|
133,140
|
299.2
|
46%
|
44%
|
(1)%
|
Total
|
4,653
|
$
|
2,174,123
|
$
|
467.3
|
3,534
|
$
|
1,654,466
|
$
|
468.2
|
32%
|
31%
|
(0)%
|
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
|
March 31,
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
Unsold:
|
Completed
|
160
|
120
|
33%
|
Under construction
|
216
|
177
|
22%
|
Total unsold started homes
|
376
|
297
|
27%
|
Sold homes under construction or completed
|
3,259
|
2,362
|
38%
|
Model homes under construction or completed
|
502
|
459
|
9%
|
Total homes completed or under construction
|
4,137
|
3,118
|
33%
|
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
|
March 31, 2020
|
March 31, 2019
|
Lots Owned
|
Lots Optioned
|
Total
|
Lots Owned
|
Lots Optioned
|
Total
|
Total %
|
West
|
9,641
|
2,393
|
12,034
|
7,894
|
2,462
|
10,356
|
16%
|
Mountain
|
6,540
|
4,007
|
10,547
|
6,636
|
2,612
|
9,248
|
14%
|
East
|
2,410
|
2,133
|
4,543
|
1,989
|
1,294
|
3,283
|
38%
|
Total
|
18,591
|
8,533
|
27,124
|
16,519
|
6,368
|
22,887
|
19%
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$
|
45,089
|
$
|
42,572
|
$
|
2,517
|
General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
|
6.5%
|
6.6%
|
(10) bps
|
Marketing expenses
|
$
|
21,446
|
$
|
18,296
|
$
|
3,150
|
Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
|
3.1%
|
2.8%
|
30 bps
|
Commissions expenses
|
$
|
22,786
|
$
|
21,393
|
$
|
1,393
|
Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
0 bps
|
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
89,321
|
$
|
82,261
|
$
|
7,060
|
Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
|
12.8%
|
12.7%
|
10 bps
|
Capitalized Interest
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Homebuilding interest incurred
|
$
|
16,534
|
$
|
16,031
|
Less: Interest capitalized
|
(16,534)
|
(16,031)
|
Homebuilding interest expensed
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Interest capitalized, beginning of period
|
$
|
55,310
|
$
|
54,845
|
Plus: Interest capitalized during period
|
16,534
|
16,031
|
Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales
|
(12,767)
|
(13,929)
|
Interest capitalized, end of period
|
$
|
59,077
|
$
|
56,947

