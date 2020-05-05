M.D.C. Holdings Announces First Quarter 2020 Results And Selected Preliminary April 2020 Results

DENVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In light of recent market volatility and business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company also provided selected preliminary April 2020 results.

2020 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2019 First Quarter

• Homebuilding pretax income increased 21% to $49.7 million from $41.1 million

• Home sale revenues up 8% to $697.1 million from $647.3 million

• Gross margin from home sales increased 100 basis points to 19.9% from 18.9% • Mortgage operations pretax income increased 65% to $8.2 million vs. $5.0 million • Other financial services pretax loss of $9.4 million vs. pretax income of $9.6 million

• Unrealized losses on equity securities of $13.9 million vs. unrealized gains of $4.6 million • Net income of $36.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, down 9% from $40.6 million or $0.64 per diluted share

• Effective tax rate of 24.3% vs. 27.1% • Dollar value of net new orders up 28% to $1.09 billion from $851.4 million

• Unit net orders increased 23% to 2,399 • Dollar value of ending backlog up 31% to $2.17 billion from $1.65 billion

• Unit backlog increased 32% to 4,653



March 31, 2020 Financial Position Highlights

• Total liquidity of $1.41 billion

• Total cash and investments of $452.8 million

• $959.3 million of availability under homebuilding line of credit ($1.0 billion facility size; maturity of December 2023) • No senior note maturities until 2024 • Quarterly cash dividend of thirty-three cents ($0.33) per share declared on April 1, 2020, up 10% from prior year



2020 April Highlights and Comparison to 2019 April (preliminary and unaudited)

• Net new home orders decreased 53% to 357 vs. 753

• Gross new home orders decreased 27% to 662 vs. 906

• Cancellations as a percentage of homes in beginning backlog of 6.6% vs. 4.3% • New home deliveries increased 11% to 523 vs. 470 • Ending backlog units up 18% to 4,487 from 3,817





Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have adapted our business to protect the health and safety of our employees, subcontractors and customers. For example, we are using technology to help drive compliance with social distancing and shelter-in-place requirements by guiding many customers through the homebuilding process using a virtual environment. Our technology has also enabled hundreds of our employees to work from home. For those who cannot work remotely, we have greatly enhanced our cleaning and sanitizing protocols and implemented screening at our sites and offices across the country, and we have modified our business practices as necessary to allow for social distancing. On behalf of our management team, I would like to express sincere gratitude to our dedicated employees and all others who have supported our Company in adjusting to the new reality brought on by COVID-19."

Mr. Mizel continued, "As our results from the first quarter demonstrate, 2020 was off to an excellent start thanks to a robust job market, elevated consumer confidence and low levels of new and existing home inventory. This positive fundamental backdrop, coupled with our continued shift to more affordable product offerings, resulted in a 21% increase in our homebuilding pretax income for the quarter, as well as solid order and backlog growth. While demand trends deteriorated significantly at the end of March and into April, we believe the long-term outlook for our industry remains positive due to the ongoing demographic shifts taking place in our country and the lack of available housing supply."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "Although the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on the economy is still unclear, MDC is well-positioned to weather the current economic crisis thanks to our seasoned leadership team, our strong balance sheet and our conservative operating model. With high liquidity, low leverage and limited speculative inventory, our Company is built to succeed through the entirety of the homebuilding cycle. We believe that this approach, coupled with our industry-leading dividend, will lead to superior risk-adjusted returns for shareholders over time."

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 205,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:









Home sale revenues $ 697,085

$ 647,278 Home cost of sales

(558,647)



(524,552) Inventory impairments

-



(610) Total cost of sales

(558,647)



(525,162) Gross profit

138,438



122,116 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(89,321)



(82,261) Interest and other income

1,889



2,391 Other expense

(1,337)



(1,191) Homebuilding pretax income

49,669



41,055











Financial Services:









Revenues

21,886



17,404 Expenses

(10,929)



(8,957) Other income (expense), net

(12,064)



6,104 Financial services pretax income (loss)

(1,107)



14,551











Income before income taxes

48,562



55,606 Provision for income taxes

(11,802)



(15,056) Net income $ 36,760

$ 40,550











Comprehensive income $ 36,760

$ 40,550











Earnings per share:









Basic $ 0.58

$ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.56

$ 0.64











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

62,491,238



60,939,364 Diluted

64,931,225



62,708,334











Dividends declared per share $ 0.33

$ 0.30

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 386,704

$ 424,186 Restricted cash

15,762



14,279 Trade and other receivables

69,301



65,829 Inventories:









Housing completed or under construction

1,215,214



1,036,191 Land and land under development

1,301,433



1,330,384 Total inventories

2,516,647



2,366,575 Property and equipment, net

62,316



60,414 Deferred tax asset, net

20,660



21,768 Prepaid and other assets

78,002



78,358 Total homebuilding assets

3,149,392



3,031,409 Financial Services:









Cash and cash equivalents

22,159



35,747 Marketable securities

43,985



56,747 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

133,921



197,021 Other assets

24,255



17,432 Total financial services assets

224,320



306,947 Total Assets $ 3,373,712

$ 3,338,356 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Homebuilding:









Accounts payable $ 97,980

$ 87,364 Accrued and other liabilities

233,034



245,940 Revolving credit facility

15,000



15,000 Senior notes, net

1,036,900



989,422 Total homebuilding liabilities

1,382,914



1,337,726 Financial Services:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

70,977



68,529 Mortgage repurchase facility

108,744



149,616 Total financial services liabilities

179,721



218,145 Total Liabilities

1,562,635



1,555,871 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 63,052,495 and 62,574,961 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

631



626 Additional paid-in-capital

1,361,362



1,348,733 Retained earnings

449,084



433,126 Total Stockholders' Equity

1,811,077



1,782,485 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,373,712

$ 3,338,356

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019



(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:









Net income $ 36,760

$ 40,550 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Stock-based compensation expense

4,440



4,251 Depreciation and amortization

5,152



4,878 Inventory impairments

-



610 Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities

13,268



(4,840) Deferred income tax expense

1,131



2,696 Net changes in assets and liabilities:









Trade and other receivables

(1,611)



(13,771) Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

63,100



38,401 Housing completed or under construction

(178,873)



2,137 Land and land under development

29,051



(18,496) Prepaid and other assets

(8,460)



1,085 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,131)



(3,153) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(37,173)



54,348











Investing Activities:









Purchases of marketable securities

(9,782)



(4,785) Sales of marketable securities

9,276



4,737 Purchases of property and equipment

(6,512)



(6,386) Net cash used in investing activities

(7,018)



(6,434)











Financing Activities:









Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

(40,872)



(31,959) Repayment of senior notes

(250,000)



- Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

298,050



- Dividend payments

(20,768)



(17,115) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

8,194



7,087 Net cash used in financing activities

(5,396)



(41,987)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(49,587)



5,927 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:









Beginning of period

474,212



470,139 End of period $ 424,625

$ 476,066











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:









Homebuilding:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 386,704

$ 416,374 Restricted cash

15,762



8,136 Financial Services:









Cash and cash equivalents

22,159



51,556 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 424,625

$ 476,066

New Home Deliveries





Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019

% Change



Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 871

$ 405,498

$ 465.6

752

$ 369,558

$ 491.4

16%

10%

(5)%

Mountain 435



222,858



512.3

409



209,192



511.5

6%

7%

0%

East 241



68,729



285.2

197



68,528



347.9

22%

0%

(18)%

Total 1,547

$ 697,085

$ 450.6

1,358

$ 647,278

$ 476.6

14%

8%

(5)%

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) West 1,382

$ 655,892

$ 474.6

5.13

965

$ 433,307

$ 449.0

3.82

43%

51%

6%

34% Mountain 693

339,132

489.4

3.54

719

336,932

468.6

3.52

(4)%

1%

4%

1% East 324



97,723



301.6

3.66

272



81,179



298.5

4.17

19%

20%

1%

(12)% Total 2,399

$ 1,092,747

$ 455.5

4.33

1,956

$ 851,418

$ 435.3

3.75

23%

28%

5%

16%



*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions

















Average Active Subdivisions



Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended



March 31,

%

March 31,

%



2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

West 92

88

5%

90

84

7%

Mountain 64

64

0%

65

69

(6)%

East 29

26

12%

30

22

36%

Total 185

178

4%

185

175

6%

Backlog





March 31,



2020

2019

% Change



Homes

Dollar Value Average

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 2,534

$ 1,227,996 $ 484.6

1,736

$ 830,703

$ 478.5

46%

48%

1%

Mountain 1,469



754,155

513.4

1,353



690,623



510.4

9%

9%

1%

East 650



191,972

295.3

445



133,140



299.2

46%

44%

(1)%

Total 4,653

$ 2,174,123 $ 467.3

3,534

$ 1,654,466

$ 468.2

32%

31%

(0)%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)





March 31,

%



2020

2019

Change

Unsold:











Completed 160

120

33%

Under construction 216

177

22%

Total unsold started homes 376

297

27%

Sold homes under construction or completed 3,259

2,362

38%

Model homes under construction or completed 502

459

9%

Total homes completed or under construction 4,137

3,118

33%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)





March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019







Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total %

Change

West 9,641

2,393

12,034

7,894

2,462

10,356

16%

Mountain 6,540

4,007

10,547

6,636

2,612

9,248

14%

East 2,410

2,133

4,543

1,989

1,294

3,283

38%

Total 18,591

8,533

27,124

16,519

6,368

22,887

19%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019

Change



(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses $ 45,089

$ 42,572

$ 2,517

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

6.5%



6.6%



(10) bps





















Marketing expenses $ 21,446

$ 18,296

$ 3,150

Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

3.1%



2.8%



30 bps





















Commissions expenses $ 22,786

$ 21,393

$ 1,393

Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

3.3%



3.3%



0 bps





















Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 89,321

$ 82,261

$ 7,060

Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

12.8%



12.7%



10 bps

Capitalized Interest





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019



(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred $ 16,534

$ 16,031

Less: Interest capitalized

(16,534)



(16,031)

Homebuilding interest expensed $ -

$ -















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 55,310

$ 54,845

Plus: Interest capitalized during period

16,534



16,031

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales

(12,767)



(13,929)

Interest capitalized, end of period $ 59,077

$ 56,947

