M.D.C. Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Executive Chairman, stated, "MDC posted another quarter of strong operating performance, highlighted by significant year-over year growth to our top and bottom-line results as well as continued momentum with our new home sales efforts. Home sales revenue grew 54% year-over-year thanks to a 43% increase in unit closings and an 8% rise in average selling prices. Our home sales gross margin expanded 290 basis points year-over-year to 23.1%, while our SG&A ratio improved 100 basis points to 9.4% of revenues. Order activity remained strong during the quarter with an average absorption pace of 4.8 homes per community per month, in spite of the price increases we implemented."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We continue to see a favorable landscape for our industry thanks to an improving economy, a motivated buyer population and a need for new housing brought about by the household formations that have and will continue to occur in this country. In light of this positive outlook, we have been actively replenishing our lot pipeline in our existing markets and have also expanded into new markets such as Boise and most recently Nashville. With a considerable runway for growth, a strong balance sheet and a rapidly improving return profile, MDC is in a great position to deliver strong results in the second half of 2021 and beyond."

David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We continue to see buyers respond well to our home offerings, especially those within our more affordably priced collections. We are keenly aware of the rising cost of home ownership in our markets and strive to provide more affordable new home options for our buyers through our value-engineered, high quality floor plans. Buyers have the flexibility to add options and upgrades at our Home Gallery design studios, a feature we believe differentiates us from much of the competition. Value, quality and personalization have all been hallmarks of the Richmond American brand for decades, and this tradition will carry on into the future."

2021 Second Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Second Quarter

• Home sale revenues increased 54% to $1.37 billion from $886.8 million • Unit deliveries up 43% to 2,722 • Average selling price of deliveries up 8% to $502,000 • Homebuilding pretax income increased 121% to $187.5 million from $84.9 million • Gross margin from home sales increased 290 basis points to 23.1% from 20.2% • Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 100 basis points to 9.4% • Net income of $154.4 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, up 83% from $84.4 million or $1.21 per diluted share* • Effective tax rate of 24.9% vs. 24.4% • Dollar value of net new orders increased 40% to $1.47 billion from $1.04 billion • Unit net orders increased 14% to 2,714 • Average selling price of net orders up 24% • Dollar value of ending backlog up 73% to $4.11 billion from $2.37 billion • Unit backlog increased 49% to 7,678 • Average selling price of homes in backlog up 16%

* Per share amount for the 2020 second quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2021 first quarter.

2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information 1

• Home deliveries for the 2021 third quarter between 2,500 and 2,700 • Average selling price for 2021 third quarter unit deliveries between $510,000 and $520,000 • Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 third quarter of approximately 23.5% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments) • Full year 2021 home deliveries between 10,000 and 11,000 • Active subdivision count goal of at least 10% growth during 2021 (from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021) • Lots controlled of 34,400 at June 30, 2021, up 37% year-over-year • Quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share declared on July 26, 2021, up 31% year-over-year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in March 2021) • Consistent dividend program for over 25 years • Quarterly dividend has more than doubled in the past five years

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:













Home sale revenues $ 1,367,773



$ 886,758



$ 2,409,631



$ 1,583,843

Home cost of sales (1,051,181)



(707,789)



(1,865,069)



(1,266,436)

Gross profit 316,592



178,969



544,562



317,407

Selling, general and administrative expenses (128,861)



(92,316)



(243,854)



(181,637)

Interest and other income 868



720



1,835



2,609

Other expense (1,090)



(2,452)



(1,527)



(3,789)

Homebuilding pretax income 187,509



84,921



301,016



134,590

















Financial Services:













Revenues 33,318



32,964



78,341



54,850

Expenses (16,440)



(12,178)



(31,545)



(23,107)

Other income (expense), net 1,155



5,931



2,042



(6,133)

Financial services pretax income 18,033



26,717



48,838



25,610

















Income before income taxes 205,542



111,638



349,854



160,200

Provision for income taxes (51,190)



(27,242)



(84,812)



(39,044)

Net income $ 154,352



$ 84,396



$ 265,042



$ 121,156

















Comprehensive income $ 154,352



$ 84,396



$ 265,042



$ 121,156

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.19



$ 1.23



$ 3.76



$ 1.78

Diluted $ 2.11



$ 1.21



$ 3.62



$ 1.73

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 70,291,057



68,057,093



70,044,326



67,775,735

Diluted 72,715,273



69,207,415



72,754,141



69,701,942

















Dividends declared per share $ 0.40



$ 0.31



$ 0.77



$ 0.61



M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 638,547



$ 411,362

Restricted cash 14,158



15,343

Trade and other receivables 133,146



72,466

Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 1,872,666



1,486,587

Land and land under development 1,309,360



1,345,643

Total inventories 3,182,026



2,832,230

Property and equipment, net 59,664



61,880

Deferred tax asset, net 14,793



11,454

Prepaids and other assets 98,066



101,685

Total homebuilding assets 4,140,400



3,506,420

Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 88,654



77,267

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 186,086



232,556

Other assets 43,054



48,677

Total financial services assets 317,794



358,500

Total Assets $ 4,458,194



$ 3,864,920

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 135,712



$ 98,862

Accrued and other liabilities 330,929



300,735

Revolving credit facility 10,000



10,000

Senior notes, net 1,384,714



1,037,391

Total homebuilding liabilities 1,861,355



1,446,988

Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 99,599



95,630

Mortgage repurchase facility 164,681



202,390

Total financial services liabilities 264,280



298,020

Total Liabilities 2,125,635



1,745,008

Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,619,638 and 64,851,126 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 706



649

Additional paid-in-capital 1,689,689



1,407,597

Retained earnings 642,164



711,666

Total Stockholders' Equity 2,332,559



2,119,912

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,458,194



$ 3,864,920



M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:













Net income $ 154,352



$ 84,396



$ 265,042



$ 121,156

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Stock-based compensation expense 8,941



5,488



18,867



9,928

Depreciation and amortization 9,175



6,375



16,178



11,527

Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities —



(4,983)



—



8,285

Deferred income tax expense (1,991)



831



(3,339)



1,962

Net changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables (16,823)



(21,834)



(57,105)



(23,445)

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 44,703



(39,646)



46,470



23,454

Housing completed or under construction (167,043)



(54,956)



(385,698)



(233,829)

Land and land under development 1,401



65,867



36,379



94,918

Prepaids and other assets 28,289



9,669



4,695



1,209

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,037



41,670



70,595



40,539

Net cash provided by operating activities 70,041



92,877



12,084



55,704

















Investing Activities:













Purchases of marketable securities —



(1,022)



—



(10,804)

Sales of marketable securities —



49,990



—



59,266

Purchases of property and equipment (7,698)



(6,456)



(13,447)



(12,968)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,698)



42,512



(13,447)



35,494

















Financing Activities:













Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net (52,801)



33,350



(37,709)



(7,522)

Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net —



(5,000)



—



(5,000)

Repayment of senior notes —



—



—



(250,000)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes —



—



347,725



298,050

Dividend payments (28,248)



(20,914)



(54,913)



(41,682)

Payments of deferred financing costs







(819)



—

Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net (16,543)



(6,862)



(15,534)



1,332

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (97,592)



574



238,750



(4,822)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,249)



135,963



237,387



86,376

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 776,608



424,625



503,972



474,212

End of period $ 741,359



$ 560,588



$ 741,359



$ 560,588

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Homebuilding:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 638,547



$ 482,702



$ 638,547



$ 482,702

Restricted cash 14,158



15,668



14,158



15,668

Financial Services:



-







Cash and cash equivalents 88,654



62,218



88,654



62,218

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 741,359



$ 560,588



$ 741,359



$ 560,588



New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,672



$ 847,683



$ 507.0



1,017



$ 490,117



$ 481.9



64 %

73 %

5 % Mountain 711



400,633



563.5



608



316,666



520.8



17 %

27 %

8 % East 339



119,457



352.4



275



79,975



290.8



23 %

49 %

21 % Total 2,722



$ 1,367,773



$ 502.5



1,900



$ 886,758



$ 466.7



43 %

54 %

8 %



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 2,948



$ 1,464,294



$ 496.7



1,888



$ 895,615



$ 474.4



56 %

63 %

5 % Mountain 1,323



725,350



548.3



1,043



539,524



517.3



27 %

34 %

6 % East 629



219,987



349.7



516



148,704



288.2



22 %

48 %

21 % Total 4,900



$ 2,409,631



$ 491.8



3,447



$ 1,583,843



$ 459.5



42 %

52 %

7 %

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,602



$ 850,742



$ 531.0



5.67

1,309



$ 574,996



$ 439.3



4.62

22 %

48 %

21 %

23 % Mountain 706



433,793



614.4



4.18

758



362,228



477.9



3.99

(7) %

20 %

29 %

5 % East 406



180,205



443.9



3.56

323



106,436



329.5



3.53

26 %

69 %

35 %

1 % Total 2,714



$ 1,464,740



$ 539.7



4.80

2,390



$ 1,043,660



$ 436.7



4.23

14 %

40 %

24 %

13 %





Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 3,377



$ 1,791,809



$ 530.6



5.73

2,691



$ 1,262,330



$ 469.1



4.88

25 %

42 %

13 %

17 % Mountain 1,717



1,017,585



592.7



5.03

1,451



722,197



497.7



3.76

18 %

41 %

19 %

34 % East 829



354,950



428.2



4.03

647



206,911



319.8



3.58

28 %

72 %

34 %

13 % Total 5,923



$ 3,164,344



$ 534.2



5.21

4,789



$ 2,191,438



$ 457.6



4.28

24 %

44 %

17 %

22 %

*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions















Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

%

June 30,

%

June 30,

%

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change West 91



96



(5) %

94



95



(1) %

98



92



7 % Mountain 55



63



(13) %

56



63



(11) %

57



64



(11) % East 41



33



24 %

38



31



23 %

34



30



13 % Total 187



192



(3) %

188



189



(1) %

189



186



2 %

Backlog



June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 4,139



$ 2,204,500



$ 532.6



2,826



$ 1,336,251



$ 472.8



46 %

65 %

13 % Mountain 2,412



$ 1,426,496



591.4



1,619



$ 816,559



504.4



49 %

75 %

17 % East 1,127



$ 482,736



428.3



698



$ 220,362



315.7



61 %

119 %

36 % Total 7,678



$ 4,113,732



$ 535.8



5,143



$ 2,373,172



$ 461.4



49 %

73 %

16 %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



June 30,

%

2021

2020

Change Unsold:









Completed 19



109



(83) % Under construction 214



191



12 % Total unsold started homes 233



300



(22) % Sold homes under construction or completed 6,655



3,573



86 % Model homes under construction or completed 502



502



— % Total homes completed or under construction 7,390



4,375



69 %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020





Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change West 13,265



4,729



17,994



9,364



2,619



11,983



50 % Mountain 6,599



4,174



10,773



6,076



2,667



8,743



23 % East 3,636



1,997



5,633



2,260



2,041



4,301



31 % Total 23,500



10,900



34,400



17,700



7,327



25,027



37 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

























(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 61,958



$ 40,419



$ 21,539



$ 119,121



$ 85,508



$ 33,613

General and administrative expenses as a percentage

of home sale revenues 4.5 %

4.6 %

-10 bps

4.9 %

5.4 %

-50 bps Marketing expenses $ 26,832



$ 22,657



$ 4,175



$ 52,535



$ 44,103



$ 8,432

Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues 2.0 %

2.6 %

-60 bps

2.2 %

2.8 %

-60 bps Commissions expenses $ 40,071



$ 29,240



$ 10,831



$ 72,198



$ 52,026



$ 20,172

Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues 2.9 %

3.3 %

-40 bps

3.0 %

3.3 %

-30 bps Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 128,861



$ 92,316



$ 36,545



$ 243,854



$ 181,637



$ 62,217

Total selling, general and administrative expenses as

a percentage of home sale revenues 9.4 %

10.4 %

-100 bps

10.1 %

11.5 %

-140 bps

Capitalized Interest



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 17,409



$ 15,094



$ 34,741



$ 31,628

Less: Interest capitalized (17,409)



(15,094)



(34,741)



(31,628)

Homebuilding interest expensed $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 55,268



$ 59,077



$ 52,777



$ 55,310

Plus: Interest capitalized during period 17,409



15,094



34,741



31,628

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales (18,326)



(17,242)



(33,167)



(30,009)

Interest capitalized, end of period $ 54,351



$ 56,929



$ 54,351



$ 56,929



