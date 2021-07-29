M.D.C. Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Home sales revenue growth of 54% and continued gross margin expansion resulted in an 83% increase in net income for the quarter
Jul 29, 2021, 06:00 ET
DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Executive Chairman, stated, "MDC posted another quarter of strong operating performance, highlighted by significant year-over year growth to our top and bottom-line results as well as continued momentum with our new home sales efforts. Home sales revenue grew 54% year-over-year thanks to a 43% increase in unit closings and an 8% rise in average selling prices. Our home sales gross margin expanded 290 basis points year-over-year to 23.1%, while our SG&A ratio improved 100 basis points to 9.4% of revenues. Order activity remained strong during the quarter with an average absorption pace of 4.8 homes per community per month, in spite of the price increases we implemented."
Mr. Mizel continued, "We continue to see a favorable landscape for our industry thanks to an improving economy, a motivated buyer population and a need for new housing brought about by the household formations that have and will continue to occur in this country. In light of this positive outlook, we have been actively replenishing our lot pipeline in our existing markets and have also expanded into new markets such as Boise and most recently Nashville. With a considerable runway for growth, a strong balance sheet and a rapidly improving return profile, MDC is in a great position to deliver strong results in the second half of 2021 and beyond."
David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We continue to see buyers respond well to our home offerings, especially those within our more affordably priced collections. We are keenly aware of the rising cost of home ownership in our markets and strive to provide more affordable new home options for our buyers through our value-engineered, high quality floor plans. Buyers have the flexibility to add options and upgrades at our Home Gallery design studios, a feature we believe differentiates us from much of the competition. Value, quality and personalization have all been hallmarks of the Richmond American brand for decades, and this tradition will carry on into the future."
2021 Second Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Second Quarter
|
• Home sale revenues increased 54% to $1.37 billion from $886.8 million
|
• Unit deliveries up 43% to 2,722
|
• Average selling price of deliveries up 8% to $502,000
|
• Homebuilding pretax income increased 121% to $187.5 million from $84.9 million
|
• Gross margin from home sales increased 290 basis points to 23.1% from 20.2%
|
• Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 100 basis points to 9.4%
|
• Net income of $154.4 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, up 83% from $84.4 million or $1.21 per diluted share*
|
• Effective tax rate of 24.9% vs. 24.4%
|
• Dollar value of net new orders increased 40% to $1.47 billion from $1.04 billion
|
• Unit net orders increased 14% to 2,714
|
• Average selling price of net orders up 24%
|
• Dollar value of ending backlog up 73% to $4.11 billion from $2.37 billion
|
• Unit backlog increased 49% to 7,678
|
• Average selling price of homes in backlog up 16%
* Per share amount for the 2020 second quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2021 first quarter.
2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information1
|
• Home deliveries for the 2021 third quarter between 2,500 and 2,700
|
• Average selling price for 2021 third quarter unit deliveries between $510,000 and $520,000
|
• Gross margin from home sales for the 2021 third quarter of approximately 23.5% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)
|
• Full year 2021 home deliveries between 10,000 and 11,000
|
• Active subdivision count goal of at least 10% growth during 2021 (from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021)
|
• Lots controlled of 34,400 at June 30, 2021, up 37% year-over-year
|
• Quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share declared on July 26, 2021, up 31% year-over-year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in March 2021)
|
• Consistent dividend program for over 25 years
|
• Quarterly dividend has more than doubled in the past five years
1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise and Nashville. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Homebuilding:
|
Home sale revenues
|
$
|
1,367,773
|
$
|
886,758
|
$
|
2,409,631
|
$
|
1,583,843
|
Home cost of sales
|
(1,051,181)
|
(707,789)
|
(1,865,069)
|
(1,266,436)
|
Gross profit
|
316,592
|
178,969
|
544,562
|
317,407
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(128,861)
|
(92,316)
|
(243,854)
|
(181,637)
|
Interest and other income
|
868
|
720
|
1,835
|
2,609
|
Other expense
|
(1,090)
|
(2,452)
|
(1,527)
|
(3,789)
|
Homebuilding pretax income
|
187,509
|
84,921
|
301,016
|
134,590
|
Financial Services:
|
Revenues
|
33,318
|
32,964
|
78,341
|
54,850
|
Expenses
|
(16,440)
|
(12,178)
|
(31,545)
|
(23,107)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
1,155
|
5,931
|
2,042
|
(6,133)
|
Financial services pretax income
|
18,033
|
26,717
|
48,838
|
25,610
|
Income before income taxes
|
205,542
|
111,638
|
349,854
|
160,200
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(51,190)
|
(27,242)
|
(84,812)
|
(39,044)
|
Net income
|
$
|
154,352
|
$
|
84,396
|
$
|
265,042
|
$
|
121,156
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
154,352
|
$
|
84,396
|
$
|
265,042
|
$
|
121,156
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.19
|
$
|
1.23
|
$
|
3.76
|
$
|
1.78
|
Diluted
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
3.62
|
$
|
1.73
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
70,291,057
|
68,057,093
|
70,044,326
|
67,775,735
|
Diluted
|
72,715,273
|
69,207,415
|
72,754,141
|
69,701,942
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.77
|
$
|
0.61
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)
|
ASSETS
|
Homebuilding:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
638,547
|
$
|
411,362
|
Restricted cash
|
14,158
|
15,343
|
Trade and other receivables
|
133,146
|
72,466
|
Inventories:
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
1,872,666
|
1,486,587
|
Land and land under development
|
1,309,360
|
1,345,643
|
Total inventories
|
3,182,026
|
2,832,230
|
Property and equipment, net
|
59,664
|
61,880
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
14,793
|
11,454
|
Prepaids and other assets
|
98,066
|
101,685
|
Total homebuilding assets
|
4,140,400
|
3,506,420
|
Financial Services:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
88,654
|
77,267
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
186,086
|
232,556
|
Other assets
|
43,054
|
48,677
|
Total financial services assets
|
317,794
|
358,500
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
4,458,194
|
$
|
3,864,920
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Homebuilding:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
135,712
|
$
|
98,862
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
330,929
|
300,735
|
Revolving credit facility
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Senior notes, net
|
1,384,714
|
1,037,391
|
Total homebuilding liabilities
|
1,861,355
|
1,446,988
|
Financial Services:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
99,599
|
95,630
|
Mortgage repurchase facility
|
164,681
|
202,390
|
Total financial services liabilities
|
264,280
|
298,020
|
Total Liabilities
|
2,125,635
|
1,745,008
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,619,638 and 64,851,126 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|
706
|
649
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
1,689,689
|
1,407,597
|
Retained earnings
|
642,164
|
711,666
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
2,332,559
|
2,119,912
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
4,458,194
|
$
|
3,864,920
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Operating Activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
154,352
|
$
|
84,396
|
$
|
265,042
|
$
|
121,156
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
8,941
|
5,488
|
18,867
|
9,928
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,175
|
6,375
|
16,178
|
11,527
|
Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities
|
—
|
(4,983)
|
—
|
8,285
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
(1,991)
|
831
|
(3,339)
|
1,962
|
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(16,823)
|
(21,834)
|
(57,105)
|
(23,445)
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
44,703
|
(39,646)
|
46,470
|
23,454
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
(167,043)
|
(54,956)
|
(385,698)
|
(233,829)
|
Land and land under development
|
1,401
|
65,867
|
36,379
|
94,918
|
Prepaids and other assets
|
28,289
|
9,669
|
4,695
|
1,209
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
9,037
|
41,670
|
70,595
|
40,539
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
70,041
|
92,877
|
12,084
|
55,704
|
Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
—
|
(1,022)
|
—
|
(10,804)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
—
|
49,990
|
—
|
59,266
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(7,698)
|
(6,456)
|
(13,447)
|
(12,968)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(7,698)
|
42,512
|
(13,447)
|
35,494
|
Financing Activities:
|
Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net
|
(52,801)
|
33,350
|
(37,709)
|
(7,522)
|
Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net
|
—
|
(5,000)
|
—
|
(5,000)
|
Repayment of senior notes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(250,000)
|
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
|
—
|
—
|
347,725
|
298,050
|
Dividend payments
|
(28,248)
|
(20,914)
|
(54,913)
|
(41,682)
|
Payments of deferred financing costs
|
(819)
|
—
|
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
|
(16,543)
|
(6,862)
|
(15,534)
|
1,332
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(97,592)
|
574
|
238,750
|
(4,822)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(35,249)
|
135,963
|
237,387
|
86,376
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Beginning of period
|
776,608
|
424,625
|
503,972
|
474,212
|
End of period
|
$
|
741,359
|
$
|
560,588
|
$
|
741,359
|
$
|
560,588
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Homebuilding:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
638,547
|
$
|
482,702
|
$
|
638,547
|
$
|
482,702
|
Restricted cash
|
14,158
|
15,668
|
14,158
|
15,668
|
Financial Services:
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
88,654
|
62,218
|
88,654
|
62,218
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
741,359
|
$
|
560,588
|
$
|
741,359
|
$
|
560,588
|
New Home Deliveries
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
Revenues
|
Average
Price
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
Revenues
|
Average
Price
|
Homes
|
Home
Sale
Revenues
|
Average Price
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
1,672
|
$
|
847,683
|
$
|
507.0
|
1,017
|
$
|
490,117
|
$
|
481.9
|
64
|
%
|
73
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Mountain
|
711
|
400,633
|
563.5
|
608
|
316,666
|
520.8
|
17
|
%
|
27
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
East
|
339
|
119,457
|
352.4
|
275
|
79,975
|
290.8
|
23
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Total
|
2,722
|
$
|
1,367,773
|
$
|
502.5
|
1,900
|
$
|
886,758
|
$
|
466.7
|
43
|
%
|
54
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
Revenues
|
Average
Price
|
Homes
|
Home Sale
Revenues
|
Average
Price
|
Homes
|
Home
Sale
Revenues
|
Average Price
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
2,948
|
$
|
1,464,294
|
$
|
496.7
|
1,888
|
$
|
895,615
|
$
|
474.4
|
56
|
%
|
63
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Mountain
|
1,323
|
725,350
|
548.3
|
1,043
|
539,524
|
517.3
|
27
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
East
|
629
|
219,987
|
349.7
|
516
|
148,704
|
288.2
|
22
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Total
|
4,900
|
$
|
2,409,631
|
$
|
491.8
|
3,447
|
$
|
1,583,843
|
$
|
459.5
|
42
|
%
|
52
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Net New Orders
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
|
Homes
|
Dollar Value
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption Rate *
|
Homes
|
Dollar Value
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
1,602
|
$
|
850,742
|
$
|
531.0
|
5.67
|
1,309
|
$
|
574,996
|
$
|
439.3
|
4.62
|
22
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
Mountain
|
706
|
433,793
|
614.4
|
4.18
|
758
|
362,228
|
477.9
|
3.99
|
(7)
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
East
|
406
|
180,205
|
443.9
|
3.56
|
323
|
106,436
|
329.5
|
3.53
|
26
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
35
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Total
|
2,714
|
$
|
1,464,740
|
$
|
539.7
|
4.80
|
2,390
|
$
|
1,043,660
|
$
|
436.7
|
4.23
|
14
|
%
|
40
|
%
|
24
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
|
Homes
|
Dollar Value
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
|
Homes
|
Dollar Value
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
3,377
|
$
|
1,791,809
|
$
|
530.6
|
5.73
|
2,691
|
$
|
1,262,330
|
$
|
469.1
|
4.88
|
25
|
%
|
42
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
Mountain
|
1,717
|
1,017,585
|
592.7
|
5.03
|
1,451
|
722,197
|
497.7
|
3.76
|
18
|
%
|
41
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
East
|
829
|
354,950
|
428.2
|
4.03
|
647
|
206,911
|
319.8
|
3.58
|
28
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Total
|
5,923
|
$
|
3,164,344
|
$
|
534.2
|
5.21
|
4,789
|
$
|
2,191,438
|
$
|
457.6
|
4.28
|
24
|
%
|
44
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Average Active Subdivisions
|
Average Active Subdivisions
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
%
|
June 30,
|
%
|
June 30,
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
West
|
91
|
96
|
(5)
|
%
|
94
|
95
|
(1)
|
%
|
98
|
92
|
7
|
%
|
Mountain
|
55
|
63
|
(13)
|
%
|
56
|
63
|
(11)
|
%
|
57
|
64
|
(11)
|
%
|
East
|
41
|
33
|
24
|
%
|
38
|
31
|
23
|
%
|
34
|
30
|
13
|
%
|
Total
|
187
|
192
|
(3)
|
%
|
188
|
189
|
(1)
|
%
|
189
|
186
|
2
|
%
|
Backlog
|
June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
Price
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
Price
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
Price
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
4,139
|
$
|
2,204,500
|
$
|
532.6
|
2,826
|
$
|
1,336,251
|
$
|
472.8
|
46
|
%
|
65
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Mountain
|
2,412
|
$
|
1,426,496
|
591.4
|
1,619
|
$
|
816,559
|
504.4
|
49
|
%
|
75
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
East
|
1,127
|
$
|
482,736
|
428.3
|
698
|
$
|
220,362
|
315.7
|
61
|
%
|
119
|
%
|
36
|
%
|
Total
|
7,678
|
$
|
4,113,732
|
$
|
535.8
|
5,143
|
$
|
2,373,172
|
$
|
461.4
|
49
|
%
|
73
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
|
June 30,
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Unsold:
|
Completed
|
19
|
109
|
(83)
|
%
|
Under construction
|
214
|
191
|
12
|
%
|
Total unsold started homes
|
233
|
300
|
(22)
|
%
|
Sold homes under construction or completed
|
6,655
|
3,573
|
86
|
%
|
Model homes under construction or completed
|
502
|
502
|
—
|
%
|
Total homes completed or under construction
|
7,390
|
4,375
|
69
|
%
|
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
Lots
Owned
|
Lots
Optioned
|
Total
|
Lots
Owned
|
Lots
Optioned
|
Total
|
Total
% Change
|
West
|
13,265
|
4,729
|
17,994
|
9,364
|
2,619
|
11,983
|
50
|
%
|
Mountain
|
6,599
|
4,174
|
10,773
|
6,076
|
2,667
|
8,743
|
23
|
%
|
East
|
3,636
|
1,997
|
5,633
|
2,260
|
2,041
|
4,301
|
31
|
%
|
Total
|
23,500
|
10,900
|
34,400
|
17,700
|
7,327
|
25,027
|
37
|
%
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$
|
61,958
|
$
|
40,419
|
$
|
21,539
|
$
|
119,121
|
$
|
85,508
|
$
|
33,613
|
General and administrative expenses as a percentage
|
4.5
|
%
|
4.6
|
%
|
-10 bps
|
4.9
|
%
|
5.4
|
%
|
-50 bps
|
Marketing expenses
|
$
|
26,832
|
$
|
22,657
|
$
|
4,175
|
$
|
52,535
|
$
|
44,103
|
$
|
8,432
|
Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale
|
2.0
|
%
|
2.6
|
%
|
-60 bps
|
2.2
|
%
|
2.8
|
%
|
-60 bps
|
Commissions expenses
|
$
|
40,071
|
$
|
29,240
|
$
|
10,831
|
$
|
72,198
|
$
|
52,026
|
$
|
20,172
|
Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale
|
2.9
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
-40 bps
|
3.0
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
-30 bps
|
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
128,861
|
$
|
92,316
|
$
|
36,545
|
$
|
243,854
|
$
|
181,637
|
$
|
62,217
|
Total selling, general and administrative expenses as
|
9.4
|
%
|
10.4
|
%
|
-100 bps
|
10.1
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
-140 bps
|
Capitalized Interest
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Homebuilding interest incurred
|
$
|
17,409
|
$
|
15,094
|
$
|
34,741
|
$
|
31,628
|
Less: Interest capitalized
|
(17,409)
|
(15,094)
|
(34,741)
|
(31,628)
|
Homebuilding interest expensed
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Interest capitalized, beginning of period
|
$
|
55,268
|
$
|
59,077
|
$
|
52,777
|
$
|
55,310
|
Plus: Interest capitalized during period
|
17,409
|
15,094
|
34,741
|
31,628
|
Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales
|
(18,326)
|
(17,242)
|
(33,167)
|
(30,009)
|
Interest capitalized, end of period
|
$
|
54,351
|
$
|
56,929
|
$
|
54,351
|
$
|
56,929
SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Share this article