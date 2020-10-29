M.D.C. Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Dividend Increase, And Management Promotions

- Revenue growth and margin expansion drove a 96% improvement to net income;

- Positioned for continued growth based on favorable industry fundamentals, solid market positioning, and a 47% year-over-year increase in backlog value;

- Quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share declared, up 21% from the prior quarter and 33% from the prior year;

- Management promotions and changes highlight the depth of Company leadership.

News provided by

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Oct 29, 2020, 06:00 ET

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's newly appointed Executive Chairman, stated, "MDC posted another quarter of significant top and bottom line growth in the third quarter of 2020. Home sales revenue grew 33% year-over-year, while net income rose at nearly three times that rate thanks to the operational leverage we were able to achieve in the quarter. Both our home sale gross margin and our SG&A leverage improved during the quarter, a testament to our ability to drive revenue growth while keeping costs in check."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We experienced extremely strong order activity in the third quarter, with net new orders up 73% year-over-year on an absorption pace of 6.1 homes per community per month. The demand has been broad-based both from a geographic and buyer segment standpoint, allowing us to implement price increases at a majority of our communities during the quarter. We believe this demand is being driven by a number of factors, including low interest rates, scarce resale inventory and an accelerating demographic shift towards homebuying."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "MDC remains well positioned to take advantage of the shifts we are seeing in our industry thanks to our focus on the more affordable segments of the market, our geographic footprint and our build-to-order operating model. The favorable industry fundamentals we are experiencing coupled with our market positioning and strategic focus has our Company primed for growth. With a backlog sales value at the end of the quarter nearly 50% higher than a year ago, we expect to end 2020 on a strong note and carry that momentum into 2021."

Dividend Increase

The Company also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 to shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020.

Mr. Mizel said, "The dividend increase this quarter reflects our continued confidence in the time-tested operating strategy that we execute at the Company. The dividend has been a key element in our long-standing efforts to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders."

Management Promotions and Changes

Additionally, the Company disclosed a number of promotions and changes with the Company's senior management team.

Mr. Mizel will continue his leadership role with MDC as the newly appointed Executive Chairman.  As Executive Chairman, Mr. Mizel will continue to be actively involved in all aspects of the Company's operations and continue to set the strategic direction for MDC.  Mr. Mizel founded the Company in 1972 and has served as a Director and Chairman since that time.

David D. Mandarich has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of MDC.  Mr. Mandarich has been associated with the Company since 1977 and has served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company since 1999. He has also served as a member of the Company's Board of Directors for 35 years.

Rebecca Givens has been appointed as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of MDC, following the retirement of Michael Touff, who served in the role for more than 25 years. Ms. Givens joins the Company with over 30 years of experience in the Legal field, most recently as Senior Vice President & General Counsel for Spectrum Retirement Communities. 

Staci Woolsey has been appointed as Chief Accounting Officer of MDC.  In this role, Staci will have oversight over corporate and divisional accounting, financial reporting, planning and analysis, audit and office administration.  Ms. Woolsey joined the Company in November 2018 as Vice President and Corporate Controller and is an accomplished finance executive with more than twenty years of global accounting, finance and leadership experience.

David Viger has been promoted to serve as Chief Operating Officer for Richmond American Homes. In this new role, Mr. Viger will have direct management responsibility for most of MDC's Richmond American subsidiaries. Mr. Viger joined the Company in 2004 and, prior to his promotion to Regional President in 2015, served as Division President for several different markets across the country.

Anthony Berris has been promoted to President of Financial Services, continuing in his role as President of HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation ("HMC") but also adding increased oversight responsibility over our other four financial services entities.  Anthony joined HMC in 2006 and was promoted to President of HMC in 2012.

Dawn Huth has been promoted to Senior Vice President of National Finance for Richmond American Homes, overseeing the division finance function for our homebuilding operations.  She joined the Company in 2009 in an Audit Management role, and in 2014 she was promoted to Vice President of Division Finance. 

"The promotion of key leaders in our organization is a critical step in the evolution of our Company," said Mr. Mizel. "As a part of our expanding leadership team, I am confident that they will help continue MDC's long-standing excellence in generating strong risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and executive management team, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Michael Touff, who is retiring after 26 years of service to our Company. Michael's leadership and counsel will be missed and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

2020 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2019 Third Quarter

Home sale revenues increased 33% to $1.0 billion from $750.3 million

• Unit deliveries up 25% to 2,147

Average selling price of deliveries up 6% to $466,000

• Homebuilding pretax income increased 109% to $101.7 million from $48.7 million

Gross margin from home sales increased 170 basis points to 20.5% from 18.8%

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 200 basis points to 10.4%

Financial services pretax income increased 73% to $24.4 million vs. $14.1 million

Net income of $98.9 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, up 96% from $50.6 million or $0.79 per diluted share

Effective tax rate of 21.5% vs. 19.5%

  Dollar value of net new orders increased 89% to $1.65 billion from $871.7 million

•  Unit net orders increased 73% to 3,515

Average selling price of net orders up 10%

Dollar value of ending backlog up 47% to $3.08 billion from $2.10 billion

Unit backlog increased 41% to 6,511

•  Average selling price of homes in backlog up 4%


2020/2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information1


Home deliveries for the 2020 fourth quarter between 2,400 and 2,600

Average selling price for 2020 fourth quarter unit deliveries exceeding $460,000

• Gross margin from home sales for the 2020 fourth quarter approaching 21% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)

Preliminary target of at least 10,000 home deliveries for 2021

Lots controlled of 26,830 at September 30, 2020, up 8% year-over-year

•  Quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share declared on October 26, 2020, up 21% from the prior quarter and 33% from the prior year

1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:






Home sale revenues

$

1,000,549

$

750,274

$

2,584,392

$

2,130,396

Home cost of sales

(795,172)

(609,316)

(2,061,608)

(1,724,040)

Inventory impairments







(610)

Total cost of sales

(795,172)

(609,316)

(2,061,608)

(1,724,650)

Gross profit

205,377

140,958

522,784

405,746

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(103,632)

(92,716)

(285,269)

(257,689)

Interest and other income

756

2,336

3,365

7,491

Other expense

(851)

(1,887)

(4,640)

(4,188)

Homebuilding pretax income

101,650

48,691

236,240

151,360








Financial Services:






Revenues

36,803

22,388

91,653

58,389

Expenses

(13,294)

(10,352)

(36,401)

(28,883)

Other income (expense), net

859

2,079

(5,274)

11,877

Financial services pretax income

24,368

14,115

49,978

41,383








Income before income taxes

126,018

62,806

286,218

192,743

Provision for income taxes

(27,080)

(12,226)

(66,124)

(47,020)

Net income

$

98,938

$

50,580

$

220,094

$

145,723








Comprehensive income

$

98,938

$

50,580

$

220,094

$

145,723








Earnings per share:






Basic

$

1.54

$

0.81

$

3.46

$

2.36

Diluted

$

1.49

$

0.79

$

3.37

$

2.29








Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

63,868,486

61,978,195

63,129,077

61,422,925

Diluted

65,824,910

63,968,215

64,969,855

63,360,535








Dividends declared per share

$

0.33

$

0.30

$

0.99

$

0.90

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019





(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)

ASSETS


Homebuilding:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

432,277

$

424,186

Restricted cash

19,732

14,279

Trade and other receivables

90,609

65,829

Inventories:


Housing completed or under construction

1,423,855

1,036,191

Land and land under development

1,221,854

1,330,384

Total inventories

2,645,709

2,366,575

Property and equipment, net

64,024

60,414

Deferred tax asset, net

13,297

21,768

Prepaid and other assets

78,421

78,358

Total homebuilding assets

3,344,069

3,031,409

Financial Services:


Cash and cash equivalents

70,435

35,747

Marketable securities



56,747

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

160,506

197,021

Other assets

37,764

17,432

Total financial services assets

268,705

306,947

Total Assets

$

3,612,774

$

3,338,356

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Homebuilding:


Accounts payable

$

103,260

$

87,364

Accrued and other liabilities

259,261

245,940

Revolving credit facility

10,000

15,000

Senior notes, net

1,037,225

989,422

Total homebuilding liabilities

1,409,746

1,337,726

Financial Services:


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

84,168

68,529

Mortgage repurchase facility

130,861

149,616

Total financial services liabilities

215,029

218,145

Total Liabilities

1,624,775

1,555,871

Stockholders' Equity


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 64,865,577 and 62,574,961 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

649

626

Additional paid-in-capital

1,397,220

1,348,733

Retained earnings

590,130

433,126

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,987,999

1,782,485

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,612,774

$

3,338,356

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019









(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:






Net income

$

98,938

$

50,580

$

220,094

$

145,723

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Stock-based compensation expense

8,608

9,795

18,536

18,178

Depreciation and amortization

7,354

5,537

18,881

15,478

Inventory impairments







610

Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities



(767)

8,285

(7,934)

Deferred income tax expense

6,531

1,729

8,493

9,488

Net changes in assets and liabilities:






Trade and other receivables

5,933

(4,646)

(17,512)

(4,682)

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

13,061

(7,683)

36,515

32,191

Housing completed or under construction

(153,440)

(133,221)

(387,269)

(251,749)

Land and land under development

13,792

(34,899)

108,710

(10,461)

Prepaid and other assets

(21,523)

317

(20,314)

(3,889)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(5,516)

24,475

35,023

23,929

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(26,262)

(88,783)

29,442

(33,118)








Investing Activities:






Purchases of marketable securities



(5,224)

(10,804)

(10,340)

Sales of marketable securities



1,220

59,266

6,277

Purchases of property and equipment

(7,917)

(6,268)

(20,885)

(20,128)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,917)

(10,272)

27,577

(24,191)








Financing Activities:






Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

(11,233)

7,432

(18,755)

(26,344)

Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net





(5,000)


Repayment of senior notes





(250,000)


Proceeds from issuance of senior notes





298,050


Dividend payments

(21,374)

(18,701)

(63,056)

(54,337)

Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

28,642

16,304

29,974

16,304

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(3,965)

(12,293)

(8,787)

(64,377)








Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(38,144)

(111,348)

48,232

(121,686)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:






Beginning of period

560,588

459,801

474,212

470,139

End of period

$

522,444

$

348,453

$

522,444

$

348,453








Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:






Homebuilding:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

432,277

$

285,338

$

432,277

$

285,338

Restricted cash

19,732

16,325

19,732

16,325

Financial Services:

-



Cash and cash equivalents

70,435

46,790

70,435

46,790

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

522,444

$

348,453

$

522,444

$

348,453

New Home Deliveries


Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Home Sale
Revenues

Average
Price

Homes

Home Sale
Revenues

Average
Price

Homes

Home
Sale
Revenues

Average
Price



















(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,135

$

552,319

$

486.6

927

$

410,414

$

442.7

22

%

35

%

10

%

Mountain

677

347,095

512.7

537

263,802

491.2

26

%

32

%

4

%

East

335

101,135

301.9

249

76,058

305.5

35

%

33

%

(1)

%

Total

2,147

$

1,000,549

$

466.0

1,713

$

750,274

$

438.0

25

%

33

%

6

%



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Home Sale
Revenues

Average
Price

Homes

Home Sale
Revenues

Average
Price

Homes

Home
Sale
Revenues

Average
Price



















(Dollars in thousands)

West

3,023

$

1,447,934

$

479.0

2,464

$

1,164,502

$

472.6

23

%

24

%

1

%

Mountain

1,720

886,619

515.5

1,480

760,470

513.8

16

%

17

%

0

%

East

851

249,839

293.6

641

205,424

320.5

33

%

22

%

(8)

%

Total

5,594

$

2,584,392

$

462.0

4,585

$

2,130,396

$

464.6

22

%

21

%

(1)

%

Net New Orders


Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

























(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,955

$

932,111

$

476.8

6.58

1,168

$

516,000

$

441.8

4.09

67

%

81

%

8

%

61

%

Mountain

1,051

542,375

516.1

5.70

565

271,800

481.1

2.86

86

%

100

%

7

%

99

%

East

509

176,896

347.5

5.39

303

83,896

276.9

3.58

68

%

111

%

26

%

50

%

Total

3,515

$

1,651,382

$

469.8

6.10

2,036

$

871,696

$

428.1

3.59

73

%

89

%

10

%

70

%


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

























(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,646

$

2,265,557

$

487.6

5.47

3,379

$

1,543,584

$

456.8

4.14

37

%

47

%

7

%

32

%

Mountain

2,502

1,309,176

523.3

4.39

1,974

960,109

486.4

3.30

27

%

36

%

8

%

33

%

East

1,156

393,913

340.8

4.23

912

268,578

294.5

4.02

27

%

47

%

16

%

5

%

Total

8,304

$

3,968,646

$

477.9

4.91

6,265

$

2,772,271

$

442.5

3.82

33

%

43

%

8

%

28

%

*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions








Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

West

102

93

10

%

99

96

3

%

94

92

2

%

Mountain

61

67

(9)

%

62

66

(6)

%

63

66

(5)

%

East

31

30

3

%

32

29

10

%

30

25

20

%

Total

194

190

2

%

193

191

1

%

187

183

2

%

Backlog


September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price



















(Dollars in thousands)

West

3,646

$

1,743,547

$

478.2

2,438

$

1,146,912

$

470.4

50

%

52

%

2

%

Mountain

1,993

$

1,033,264

518.4

1,537

$

768,317

499.9

30

%

34

%

4

%

East

872

$

298,965

342.9

641

$

183,856

286.8

36

%

63

%

20

%

Total

6,511

$

3,075,776

$

472.4

4,616

$

2,099,085

$

454.7

41

%

47

%

4

%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)


September 30,

%

2020

2019

Change

Unsold:




Completed

74

82

(10)

%

Under construction

129

255

(49)

%

Total unsold started homes

203

337

(40)

%

Sold homes under construction or completed

4,540

3,433

32

%

Model homes under construction or completed

505

455

11

%

Total homes completed or under construction

5,248

4,225

24

%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)


September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019


Lots
Owned

Lots
Optioned

Total

Lots
Owned

Lots
Optioned

Total

Total
% Change

West

10,140

3,280

13,420

9,128

2,203

11,331

18

%

Mountain

6,217

2,708

8,925

6,456

3,139

9,595

(7)

%

East

2,716

1,769

4,485

2,014

2,003

4,017

12

%

Total

19,073

7,757

26,830

17,598

7,345

24,943

8

%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change













(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$

45,980

$

46,951

$

(971)

$

131,488

$

128,849

$

2,639

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

4.6

%

6.3

%

-170 bps

5.1

%

6.0

%

-90 bps

Marketing expenses

$

24,725

$

20,457

$

4,268

$

68,828

$

58,266

$

10,562

Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

2.5

%

2.7

%

-20 bps

2.7

%

2.7

%

0 bps

Commissions expenses

$

32,927

$

25,308

$

7,619

$

84,953

$

70,574

$

14,379

Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

3.3

%

3.4

%

-10 bps

3.3

%

3.3

%

0 bps

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$

103,632

$

92,716

$

10,916

$

285,269

$

257,689

$

27,580

Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

10.4

%

12.4

%

-200 bps

11.0

%

12.1

%

-110 bps

Capitalized Interest


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019









(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$

14,799

$

15,879

$

46,427

$

47,890

Less: Interest capitalized

(14,799)

(15,879)

(46,427)

(47,890)

Homebuilding interest expensed

$



$



$



$










Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$

56,929

$

58,193

$

55,310

$

54,845

Plus: Interest capitalized during period

14,799

15,879

46,427

47,890

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales

(16,511)

(14,451)

(46,520)

(43,114)

Interest capitalized, end of period

$

55,217

$

59,621

$

55,217

$

59,621

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mdcholdings.com

Also from this source

Richmond American Unveils New Model Homes in Aurora...

Richmond American Debuts Four New Model Homes in Sacramento...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics