M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Updates Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE: MDC), parent company to the Richmond American Homes companies, recently announced that it published an update to its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

The M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

The publication, which highlights the company's environmental initiatives, social practices and corporate governance, was originally published in June of 2021. At the close of 2021, the company collected and analyzed new data from June through December of that year. The new metrics are reflected in its recent updates to the following charts in the ESG Report:

Greenhouse Gas charts

SASB Home Builders Standard (IF-HB) Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics chart

GRI Index 200, 300 and 400 Series chart

"Recent updates to MDC's first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report provide a more complete picture of the company's commitment to its employees, subcontractors, homebuyers and the planet. Sustainability remains a major focus as we look toward the future. The next generation is counting on us to do our part," said Chief Financial Officer, Robert N. Martin.

For more information on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s ESG initiatives, view the updated report at ir.richmondamerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

