M.D.C. Holdings Investor Day Webcast is Available

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), has posted a recording of its Investor Day Webcast from their event last Thursday, November 8. During this webcast, investors learned about the company's strategic positioning and plans for future growth as a follow-up to its Q3 earnings call.

What: M.D.C. Holdings Investor Event Webcast Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/ListenPage?companyId=1943&webcastId=27870 How: Over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

TOPICS COVERED:

Affordable product strategy

Distinctive build-to-order model

Plans for growth, including 2019 targets

Company competitive advantages and differentiators

For more information about this event, please contact ir@mdch.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

