MDC Partners Issues Statement In Response To FrontFour Filing

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") today issued the following statement in response to the filing issued by FrontFour Capital Group LLC:

MDC Partners welcomes open and constructive conversations with our shareholders and seriously considers all ideas and suggestions that may enhance long-term shareholder value. We have had an ongoing dialogue with FrontFour, and are disappointed that they elected to go public with their concerns at this time.

While we expect communication with FrontFour to continue, our focus remains on conducting our previously announced strategic review and CEO search process, and we remain committed to delivering value for all our shareholders.

