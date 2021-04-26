MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Its Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that it will report its results for the three months ending March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, before the market open.

The Company will host a conference call to review its results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-412-902-4266 or toll free 1-888-346-6216. Please ask the operator for the "MDC Partners First Quarter Results Conference Call." To ensure proper connection, it is advised to dial in ten minutes prior to start time.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until 12:00 AM ET, May 12, 2021, by dialing 1-412-317-0088 or toll free 1-877-344-7529 (conference number 10154411) or by visiting our website at www.mdc-partners.com.

