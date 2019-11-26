MDC Partners to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. announced today that the Company will participate in two December investor conferences.

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, FL, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:50 AM (EST).

Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Lanuto will also participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, NY, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM (EST).

A live, audio webcast of both events will be available to the public in the Investors section of the MDC Partners website, www.mdc-partners.com. The webcast archive for these discussions will be available for 90 days following each event.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

